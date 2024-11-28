Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Looking back on some standout performances from Tech Men in the NFL after Week 12.

Former Tech DE Keion White continued his star-making season in New England, making four tackles in the Patriots loss to Miami. White leads the Patriots with five sacks this season and his 49 tackles ranks fourth in the NFL among defensive lineman. White returns to action this Sunday when the Patriots host Indianapolois.

NFL veteran and former Tech offensive lineman Shaq Mason has been a stalwart on the Houston Texans O-Line all season. He has played every offensive snap for the AFC South leading Texans and currently leads all NFL offensive lineman with 814 snaps played this season. Houston will need his consistency the rest of the way as they hunt for a Division title over the coming weeks.

Tech Man Juanyeh Thomas was a special teams hero for the Dallas Cowboys in their win over the Washington Commanders, making three tackles and running back an onside kick attempt with 14 seconds left to seal a Dallas victory, 34-26 over a division rival. It was the first-career NFL touchdown for Thomas and his first kick return for a score since taking one back 100 yards at Georgia in 2018, his freshman season at Tech.

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week 12: at Miami Dolphins: 4 total tackles (2 solo) in 34-15 Patriots loss.

Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers: three carries for eight yards, one catch for five yards in 38-10 49ers loss.

Week 13: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans: Played all 56 offensive snaps in 32-27 Texans loss.

Week 13: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week 12: at Washington Commanders: Made three tackles and scored his first NFL touchdown on a returned onside kick in Dallas’ 34-26 win.

Week 13: vs. New York Giants (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DEVIN COCHRAN (OT– CINCINNATI BENGALS)

Third NFL season

Week 12: at BYE: Cochran was elevated from the Cincinnati practice squad.

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) and K Harrison Butker are on Injury Reserve.

