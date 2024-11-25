Open search form
Tech Readies for 118th Edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL at NO. 6 GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 29 · 7:30 p.m. ET · Athens, Ga. · Sanford Stadium

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Bobby Dodd Stadium A-Z Guide

Fresh off the third 100-yard game of his career, So. WR Eric Singleton, Jr. is set for his second taste of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate (Danny Karnik photo)

 

• Georgia Tech travels to Athens, Ga. for the 118th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate versus archrival and No. 6-ranked Georgia on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the Black Friday showdown will be televised nationally on ABC.

• This year’s matchup marks only the second time in the 118-game history of the Georgia Tech-Georgia rivalry — which dates back to 1893 — that the teams will square off on a Friday. The previous Friday matchup came on Nov. 25, 1994 in Athens.

• While Georgia has won 18 of the last 21 matchups in the rivalry, the Yellow Jackets’ most recent success in the series has come in Athens, where Tech has won twice in its last four trips and three times in its last seven visits.

• The Yellow Jackets are facing their third top-10 opponent of the season. Tech is 2-0 in its previous two matchups against top-10 teams — a 24-21 win over then-No. 10-ranked Florida State in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 and a 28-23 triumph over then-No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9. The Jackets are one of only 12 unranked teams that have beaten a top-10 opponent this season, and the only unranked squad that has done it twice.

• With a win on Friday, this season’s Yellow Jackets would become only the second team in Georgia Tech history with three wins over top-10 opponents in one season. The 1959 Jackets defeated No. 6 SMU (16-12), No. 6 Clemson (16-6) and No. 8 Tennessee (14-7) in three-consecutive weeks — Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 1959.

• With seven regular-season victories (its most since 2017), Georgia Tech has clinched back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

