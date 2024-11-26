Simpson Nominated for 2024 Broyles Award

In his first year at Georgia Tech, Simpson has teamed with coordinator Tyler Santucci and the rest of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive staff to lead a monumental turnaround of Tech’s defense. Most notably, Simpson’s defensive front has been a catalyst for the Jackets having the second-most improved rushing defense in the nation this season, going from last in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 128th out of 130 NCAA Division I FBS teams in rushing defense in 2023 (221.3 ypg allowed) to fifth in the ACC and 32nd nationally in 2024 (121.3 ypg). The 100-yards-per-game year-over-year improvement is second nationally behind only Louisiana Tech (107.1 ypg improvement).

Through 11 games, Tech’s defensive linemen have combined for 28 tackles for loss this season, which nearly matches last season’s 13-game total of 31.

A metro Atlanta native (Marietta, Ga.), Simpson came to The Flats in 2024 after two seasons at Duke. His resume also includes three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, two at Miami (Fla.) and 12 seasons as the head coach at Buford H.S., where he compiled a 164-12 record, appeared in 10-straight state championship games and won seven Georgia state titles.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech alumnus, football and basketball letterwinner and football assistant coach Frank Broyles, the Broyles Award has been presented annually to college football’s top assistant coach since 1996. A selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and members of the Football Writers Association of America will select 15 semifinalists, five finalists and the 2024 Broyles Award winner from the list of 65 nominees.

Simpson and the Yellow Jackets close the regular season on Friday night at archrival Georgia. The 118th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

