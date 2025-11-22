The Last Word Before Game 11 vs Pitt

No. 15/12 Georgia Tech Football (9-1, 6-1 ACC) vs Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 22· 7:00 p.m. · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 161 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
A win on Saturday would clinch a berth and the ACC Championship game and give Georgia Tech back-to-back unbeaten seasons at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since 1952-53
THE SENIORS
Senior Week for the Yellow Jackets🐝
Built on toughness, discipline, and brotherhood 🦾
THE BUZZ
𝙉𝙤.1⃣ 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/38BUI58aFV
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 17, 2025
Full Steam Ahead
