The Last Word Before Game 11 vs Pitt

No. 15/12 Georgia Tech Football (9-1, 6-1 ACC) vs Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 22· 7:00 p.m. · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 161 or 193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?

A win on Saturday would clinch a berth and the ACC Championship game and give Georgia Tech back-to-back unbeaten seasons at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since 1952-53

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

