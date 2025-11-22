The Last Word Before Game 11 vs Pitt

THE UNIFORM

Unlocked for the big stage 🔑 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/eZGsrAWAAL

THE SENIORS

Hear from @Jamalhaynes16 about his journey at Georgia Tech ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eY8bvGaHrm

Senior Week for the Yellow Jackets🐝

Built on toughness, discipline, and brotherhood 🦾

One more on The Flats for Senior Ahmari Harvey ✊ #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/iXjJ8mxg7J

Grateful for the growth, the lessons, and the family 🙏 @RodneyShelley3 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/9RH3nPjSm0

THE BUZZ

He ain’t in it for the hype. @HeismanTrophy #HaynesForHeisman x #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3o0LYqYFG4

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔 📺 @theACC Huddle is back on The Flats one more time❕Head to Tech Tower Lawn starting at 10 a.m. Saturday to catch the show and have a chance for some free breakfast and t-shirts 🍳👕 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/yyPSkGbfZv

The Week 13 Heisman Fan Vote Leaderboard is here! 👀🔥🏆

Make sure to vote at https://t.co/nJj0lViwSH or by creating a post on socials with the following⬇️

“@HeismanTrophy I want to vote for #PlayerName”

Fans may vote once per day on the website and once per day per social… pic.twitter.com/ehTXjWUOkS

— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) November 21, 2025