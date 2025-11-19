Open search form
VIDEO: GT Football Week 13 Media Availability

QB Haynes King

DT Jason Moore

WR Malik Rutherford

Head Coach Brent Key Weekly Press Conference TICKETS: Saturday vs. Pitt (ACC Championship Game Berth on the Line) Three Jackets Named ACC Players of the Week Game Preview Bowl Central

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

The No. 15/12-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) can clinch a berth in the 2025 ACC Championship Game with a win over Pitt on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets for one of the biggest home games in Georgia Tech history are still available. Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

