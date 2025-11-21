Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech Athletics This Weekend

Open search form
THE FLATS – The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend on the I-75/I-85 Connector, North Ave. and Ponce De Leon Ave. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Pitt football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (7 p.m. kickoff), Georgia Tech men’s basketball vs. West Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Tech volleyball vs. Louisville on Friday (7 p.m.) and vs. Notre Dame on Sunday (1 p.m.).

Fans driving to Georgia Tech’s campus this weekend are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

  • I-75/85 Connector southbound from 10th Street to Edgewood Avenue – two right lanes closed
  • I-75/85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta – triple “rolling” lane closures in alternating left or right lanes northbound and southbound will be installed as crews stripe the roadways. As they complete work in one location, the closure will “roll” to the next.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 a.m.

  • The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes.
    • Ivan Allen Blvd. entrances to I-85 northbound and I-85 southbound from Spring Street (exit 249D)
    • I-85 southbound exit ramp to Courtland Street (Exit 249A)

Saturday, Nov. 22 – 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes.
    • I-85 southbound exit ramp to Freedom Parkway (Exit 248C)
    • I-85 southbound exit ramp to Jesse Hill Jr. Drive (Exit 248D)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 a.m.

  • The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes.
    • Ellis Street entrance to I-85 southbound
    • Edgewood Avenue entrance to I-85 southbound (Exit 248B)

Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 24 at 5 a.m.

  • North Ave. and Ponce de Leon Ave. eastbound – alternating closing one left or right lane

MARTA and rideshare services are both convenient to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for fans that wish to avoid driving and parking for Saturday’s homecoming game.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

RIDESHARE

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

PARKING

Single-game parking is still available on and near Georgia Tech’s campus for Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Pitt football game and Sunday’s Georgia Tech-West Georgia men’s basketball game.

Click HERE (FB) and HERE (MBB) to purchase a single-game parking pass and click HERE for full information on football parking, including a parking shuttle map and walking distances from parking areas to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

