Tech Starts Strong at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

Palm Desert, Calif. – Veterans Noah Norton and Connor Howe each fired 4-under-par 68s on Friday, pacing Georgia Tech to a 12-under-par round of 276 and second place after the opening round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. The Yellow Jackets got four subpar scores toward its strong finish to the opening round.

TECH LINEUP – Tech, the 39th-ranked team in the nation according to Golfstat, made a strong push in the final holes of the round, getting four birdies on the par-15 15th hole, and a pair of birdies and an eagle at the 18th with only two bogeys in that stretch.

Norton, a senior from Chico, Calif., had the eagle at the last, finishing off his second-best round of the spring with no bogeys after the opening hole. Howe, a junior from Ogden, Utah, who shot an opening 67 in Tech’s last tournament, birdied three of his first five holes Friday and two of his last five. Both players are tied for third place individually.

Sophomore Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Ga.) and freshman Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) each shot 2-under-par 70 for the Yellow Jackets and are tied for 20th place individually. That was Mao’s best score in 13 collegiate rounds to date, posted on the strength of five birdies over 11 holes in the middle of his round. Lamprecht also recorded five birdies in his round as the Jackets led the field with 22 and went 11-under-par on the par-5 holes.

Sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) struggled early and had a pair of double bogeys at 10 and 11, but played the last seven holes 2-under-par for a 77 which did not count toward the team score. Freshman Adam Bratton (Newburgh, Ind.) carded a 1-over-par 73 in his collegiate debut and is tied for 43rd place.