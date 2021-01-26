Tech Shares 6th Place at Southwestern Invitational

TV: Golf Channel (4:30 p.m. ET) | Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

Westlake Village, Calif. – Will Dickson shot a 1-under-par 71 Tuesday, and No. 20 Georgia Tech improved nine strokes for a 6-over-par 294 and is tied for sixth place after the second round of the Southwestern Invitational. Dickson is Tech’s top individual after 36 holes, tied for ninth place at even-par 144.

Weather conditions and scoring improved Tuesday at North Ranch Country Club, the Yellow Jackets posted a 15-over-par score of 303 and sit in sixth place in a 12-team field loaded with some of the nation’s top programs. Four teams were able to post a subpar round Tuesday, led by host Pepperdine’s 11-under-par 277 on the 6,992-yard, par-72 layout.

TECH LINEUP – Dickson, a senior from Providence, R.I., playing only his fourth collegiate event, and second as a counting member of Tech’s travel team, had six birdies on his card Tuesday, four of them in succession on holes 4-7 after an opening bogey. The Jackets’ top finisher last week at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Florida, he is bidding to do so again.

Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) and sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) each shot 74 Tuesday for the Yellow Jackets, and freshman Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) added a 75 to count toward the team total. Lamprecht is tied for 18th place individually with a 36-hole total of 147 (+3), while Howe and Karaulic are tied for 40th place at 153 (+9).

Senior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) shot 77 Tuesday and is tied for 54th place at 157. Sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) shot 71 Tuesday and is tied for 37th place at 152 (+8) competing as an individual.