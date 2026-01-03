Tech Set for Road Battle with SMU

Georgia Tech (5-9, 0-2 ACC) at SMU (7-7, 0-2 ACC)

DALLAS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back in action Sunday at SMU, looking to carry the momentum gained from an overtime win over No. 18 Notre Dame and amidst a homecoming for head coach and former SMU point guard Karen Blair.

Having won each of their last two, the Yellow Jackets toppled the Fighting Irish, 95-90, Thursday in Atlanta. Talayah Walker led the way with 33 points (averaging 15.3 per game this season) and 10 rebounds – for her second double-double. Brianna Turnage also had a double-double, with 13 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. Tech outscored Notre Dame 27-21 in the fourth to send the game to a fifth period, where it secured the first ACC win of the Blair Era.

Blair led the Mustangs in several statistical categories during her time in Dallas (1996-99) and was named to the All-Conference Second Team in 1997-98.

Turnage also leads the Jackets in rebounds per game, now at 8.6.

SMU is back on home court Sunday after falling 91-58 to No. 13 Louisville on the road Thursday. The Mustangs are 5-3 at home this season and are still in search of their first ACC win of the season.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is just the second meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Mustangs. Their first encounter was last season on Feb. 6, 2025 where Tech secured a 70-69 win in Atlanta.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Sunday is just the second meeting all-time (and in as many seasons) between Tech and SMU.

3 – Head coach Karen Blair played three seasons at point guard for SMU (1996-99).

18.8 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.8 points per game in the last five, with three-straight games of at least 20 points.

28.3 – Georgia Tech’s 28.3 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 34th in the nation.

31.3 – Georgia Tech averages 31.3 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and eighth in the country.

33 – Walker’s 33-point outing against Notre Dame is the most by a Yellow Jacket this season.