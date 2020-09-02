Tech Recruiting Class Ranked No. 10 by Baseball America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball’s 2020 recruiting class continues to be lauded as Baseball America ranked the group No. 10 in the country, it announced Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets’ class was highly touted from the beginning, but fortified its position in the national conversation after keeping the entire class intact following the 2020 MLB Draft. At No. 10, the Jackets are one of just five Atlantic Coast Conference schools to be ranked and the second-highest overall.

Featuring 10 freshmen overall and five that ranked within the top five of their respective states, the Yellow Jackets’ top-10 class follows its 2019 class that ranked No. 4 in the country.

Georgia Tech continued to make moves in the offseason, announcing in June that it added three transfers to further bolster the roster’s depth.

The Jackets have begun fall workouts and will continue to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.