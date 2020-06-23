Georgia Tech Baseball Adds Three Newcomers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has officially added three student-athlete transfers – RHP Chance Huff, UTL Justyn-Henry Malloy and RHP John Medich – to its roster, head coach Danny Hall announced on Tuesday.

Huff, a 6-4, 210-pound right-handed pitcher and Niceville, Fla. native joins the Yellow Jackets after spending the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. A top-50 Perfect Game high school prospect nationally, Huff was named the Southeastern Conference’s 42nd-best 2021 MLB Draft prospect by D1Baseball.

Malloy, a 6-2, 210-pound utility infielder, also comes to Atlanta after spending the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. The Bergenfield, N.J. native will join Drew Compton and Stephen Reid as fellow Yellow Jackets from The Garden State after he finished second in on-base percentage (.487) last season and fielded a perfect 1.000 percentage in his 26 collegiate games. Malloy was ranked as New Jersey’s top third baseman and fourth-ranked player overall in Perfect Game’s class of 2018.

Medich, a 6-4, 235-pound right-handed pitcher and two-way player joins Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer after competing for four seasons at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. The Sewickley, Pa. native worked primarily in relief and finished his undergraduate career with a 4.28 ERA and five victories, allowing just 36 earned runs in 75.2 innings of work. At the plate, he finished with a .257 average, recording 28 hits and eight doubles to go along with 13 walks for a .339 on-base percentage

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chance, Justyn-Henry and John to The Flats and Georgia Tech,” Hall said. “Both in the classroom and on the field, these are terrific young men who will bring a lot to our program.”