Jackets Land Record 18 on All-ACC Academic Team

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.

Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:

Carson Ballard Jr. Biomedical Engineering

Parker Brosius Jr. Business Administration

Drew Burress So. Business Administration

Kayden Campbell Jr. History, Technology, & Society

Caden Gaudette Jr. Business Administration

John Giesler Gr. Master’s – Real Estate Development

Alex Hernandez Fr. Business Administration

Carson Kerce So. Business Administration

Vahn Lackey So. Business Administration

Tate McKee So. Business Administration

Tyler Neises So. Business Administration

Jaylen Paden Gr. Economics

Drew Rogers Fr. Business Administration

Kent Schmidt So. Business Administration

Caden Spivey Jr. Business Administration

Riley Stanford Jr. Business Administration

Sam Swygert Gr. Economics

This is the third-career All-ACC Academic honor for Giesler and Brosius and the second for Ballard, Burress, McKee and Kerce. All other Yellow Jackets are earning the recognition for the first time in their careers.

