Jackets Land Record 18 on All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball earned a program record 18 selections to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2025 All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Thursday.

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.

Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:

Carson     Ballard                    Jr.            Biomedical Engineering

Parker      Brosius                    Jr.            Business Administration

Drew       Burress                    So.           Business Administration

Kayden    Campbell                 Jr.           History, Technology, & Society

Caden      Gaudette                 Jr.            Business Administration

John         Giesler                    Gr.           Master’s – Real Estate Development

Alex         Hernandez              Fr.            Business Administration

Carson     Kerce                       So.           Business Administration

Vahn        Lackey                     So.           Business Administration

Tate         McKee                     So.           Business Administration

Tyler        Neises                     So.           Business Administration

Jaylen      Paden                      Gr.           Economics

Drew       Rogers                     Fr.            Business Administration

Kent         Schmidt                   So.           Business Administration

Caden      Spivey                      Jr.            Business Administration

Riley        Stanford                  Jr.            Business Administration

Sam         Swygert                   Gr.           Economics

This is the third-career All-ACC Academic honor for Giesler and Brosius and the second for Ballard, Burress, McKee and Kerce. All other Yellow Jackets are earning the recognition for the first time in their careers.

 

2026 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games to be announced later, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

 

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

