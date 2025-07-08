Georgia Tech #ProJackets Baseball Report

THE FLATS — With All-Star festivities coming to Atlanta, it’s time to check in on #ProJackets from across the professional ranks in 2025.

Three Yellow Jackets have made MLB debuts in 2025, soon to be four after Tristin English received the call up to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week. Kristian Campbell became the 65th major leaguer in program history when made the Boston Red Sox opening day roster, signing an eight-year $60 million contract with the club less than a week into his MLB service time. Campbell got his MLB career started in glorious fashion, earning March/April American League Rookie of the Month after hitting for a .301 avg., .902 OPS, 4 HR and 12 RBI in his first 29 games to begin the year. He delivered 16 extra-base hits and 20 RBI for the Red Sox over 67 games before being sent back down to Triple-A Worcester two weeks ago.

431 FT and 112.2 MPH off the bat 🔥 Kristian Campbell sent this ball packing for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/1uPvvamJjC — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Kristian Campbell: .301 AVG, .902 OPS, 4 HR, 12 RBI

Luisangel Acuña: .288 AVG, 13 R, 7 SB Your AL and NL Rookies of the Month for March/April! pic.twitter.com/Iwf7pvsVMi — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2025

Also making the opening day roster for 2025 was LHP Connor Thomas, who was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the 66th major league Yellow Jacket. He appeared in two games for the Brewers, pitching 5.1 innings before suffering an elbow injury that has him set for season-ending surgery later this month.

Chandler Simpson became the 67th big leaguer in program history when he made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on April 19th. The Atlanta native immediately made his presence felt with his blistering speed and contact skills, leading all MLB rookies with 24 stolen bases, the 2nd most in the American League and 4th most in the MLB this season despite playing in only 48 games. After spending most of June back in Triple-A Durham, Simpson returned to the big leagues on June 24th and has since slashed .381/.413/.452 with five stolen bases, three walks and only one strikeout. He has struck out only 15 times in 165 career-ABs, a strikeout percentage of just 9.09% – the lowest among players to make their MLB debut this season with more than 20 at-bats.

Chandler Simpson has different type of speed pic.twitter.com/euQKGtxRFL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2025

The Chandler Simpson Experience: Walks

Steals 2nd Base

Steals 3rd Base

Scores on E2 Kachow⚡️ pic.twitter.com/i9be8Ng2db — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2025

Everyone talks about Chandler Simpson’s speed and rightfully so, but he was an incredibly clutch hitter to start his MLB career as well… Late in games and with men in scoring position he did a great job. Here is a minute and 30 seconds of his clutch hits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KsnLp4hvRB — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) June 23, 2025

The Detroit Tigers have been the story of the first half, leading MLB with a 58-34 (.630) record thanks to a stellar 3.43 team ERA, the third-lowest in the sport. Brant Hurter has been a key piece of that Detroit bullpen, throwing 43.0 innings over 27 appearances with a 2.72 ERA and 45 strikeouts. He owns the third-lowest ERA in an incredibly strong Detroit bullpen that is poised for postseason success in the second half of the year. Hurter is playing in his first full season of MLB action after being called up to the Tigers in August of last year.

Brant "The Tiger King" Hurter, Nasty 83mph Sweeper. 🐅👑 pic.twitter.com/bONOliBupG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2025

Joey Bart is playing in his sixth season of MLB action and second with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The catcher has played in 55 games with the Buccos, connecting for seven extra base hits (5 2B, 1 3B and 1 HR) for 14 RBI. He has started 46 games behind the dish and three at DH and is three RBI away from 100 career MLB runs driven in.

Joey Bart catches the bunt attempt and turns a unique double play! pic.twitter.com/t5PKkhDNpf — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2025

Around the Minors

Marquis Grissom Jr. was selected to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game roster, to be held at Truist Park on July 12. The 2022 draft pick is playing in his third full professional season, received his first invite to Major League Spring Training this past year and earned a promotion from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on April 30. Grissom, 23, is 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA, seven saves and 32 strikeouts across 35.1 innings this season. He has recorded 16 saves over the past two seasons, the most by any current Nationals Minor League pitcher. He will be going against his father, Marquis Grissom, who was selected to coach the AL Futures squad.

Spoke with @RocRedWings manager Matt LeCroy earlier today on @Nationals Futures All-Star selection Marquis Grissom Jr. The righty pitched a five-out save in Sunday's win. "He's got an out-pitch in the changeup in the big leagues." #Natitude pic.twitter.com/3xuAc04bL0 — Ian Mills (@IanMillsTV) July 7, 2025