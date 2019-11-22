Jackets Finalize Second-Straight Top-20 Recruiting Class

THE FLATS – Highlighted by eight players ranked in the top 10 for their state, Georgia Tech baseball unveiled its 2020 signing class, rated as the No. 19 recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game.

Featuring 10 freshmen overall, the Yellow Jackets’ top-20 class is their second-straight and is rated as the fifth-highest ranked signing class in the Atlantic Coast Conference for 2020.

“I continue to be proud of our staff for their tireless work out on the recruiting trail and for bringing in another top-20 class,” head coach Danny Hall said. “This class features an impressive amount of talent and experience as we continue to mine our deeply talented home state of Georgia, in addition to getting top players from Connecticut, California and Ohio. I’m excited to welcome these 10 men to the Georgia Tech baseball family and am confident they will make Jacket Nation proud with their achievements on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”

Returning five of eight starting position players from Georgia Tech’s No. 3 National Seed team, the Jackets used consecutive top-20 recruiting classes to strengthen and deepen its talent after having seven student-athletes selected in the MLB Draft. Five incoming players rank in the top-five in their respective states.

2020 Georgia Tech Baseball Signing Class

Name Height Weight B/T Position Hometown/High School John Anderson 5-11 175 R/R INF Suwanee, Ga./Grayson Dawson Brown 6-1 185 R/R RHP Macon, Ga./Tattnall Square Academy Jake Deleo 6-2 190 R/R OF Norwalk, Conn./Avon Old Farms School Brad Grenkoski 6-4 200 R/R OF/RHP Kennesaw, Ga./Kell Marquis Grissom, Jr. 6-2 280 R/R RHP Atlanta, Ga./Counterpane School Tervell Johnson 6-0 180 R/R OF Atlanta, Ga./Benjamin E. Mays Kevin Parada 6-0 192 R/R C Pasadena, Calif./Loyola Xander Stephens 6-2 210 R/R RHP Lilburn, Ga./Parkview Dylan Strickland 6-1 180 R/R INF Loganville, Ga./Loganville Hank Thomas 6-5 185 L/R OF Oxford, Ohio/St. Xavier

JOHN ANDERSON

INF, 5-11, 175, Suwanee, Ga./Grayson

Perfect Game’s No. 2 second baseman in the state of Georgia … Three-year letterwinner at Grayson and one-year captain … Helped lead team to four regional championships … Also led team to 2019 State Championship semifinals, 2018 Elite 8 and 2017 Sweet 16 … Ranked as the No. 1 right-handed hitter in Georgia and No. 13 overall player … Holds the home run record (14) for Grayson High School … Named first-team all-county in 2019, second-team all-county in 2018, an honorable mention in 2017 and a two-time Gwinnett All-Star (2018-19) … Finished with 98 games played at Grayson, hitting .379 over 269 at-bats … With a 1.165 OPS, recorded 23 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs, 66 walks, 97 RBI, 74 runs and 18 stolen bases … Notched a .500 on-base percentage … In Perfect Game/Showcase play, was a three-time MVP (“The Series”, “East Cobb Invitational” and BCS 2019 events) … Named to Elite Hitting 2018 Team, marking him as one of the top-eight infielders in the country … Two-time Preseason All-American (2018, 2019) and named to All-American Teams a whopping 30 times … Won the WWBA Championship in 2018, as well as the East Cobb Invitational, South East Qualifier and Super 25 events … From 2017-2019, finished with 178 games played and a .386 average in 428 at-bats … Launched 100 singles, 49 doubles, nine triples, seven home runs for 131 runs and 140 RBI … Also recorded 89 walks and 26 stolen bases for a .499 on-base percentage … Also lettered one year as a captain at North Gwinnett … Has one older sister … Intends on majoring in business finance … Enjoys wake surfing and jet skiing in his spare time … His grandmother’s nephew, Joel Weatherford, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the 1982 MLB Draft from Newberry College … Weatherford spent two years in the minor leagues, reaching A-ball and finishing with a .255 average, 85 hits, 12 doubles, two home runs and 46 RBI in 104 games.

DAWSON BROWN

RHP, 6-1, 185, Macon, Ga./Tattnall Square Academy

A two-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American (Honorable Mention 2018; High Honorable Mention 2019) … Sat mid-to-high 80s on his fastball in 2018 … Made three all-tournament teams in showcase ball … in 2017-18, combined for 18.2 innings on the mound for Perfect Game … Punched out 20 hitters and allowed just 16 hits for a 1.50 ERA and 1.07 WHIP … Also made 83 plate appearances, finishing with a .250 average … Recorded 18 hits and four doubles for 11 RBI … Stole 17 bases … In 2018-19, pitched a 1.49 ERA through 11 appearances to a 5-1 record … Over 51.2 innings, allowed just 11 earned runs, dealing out 70 strikeouts to just 15 walks … Finished with a .186 opponent’s average in 212 batters faced … Also took 36 at-bats on the year, finishing with a .250 average … Recorded nine hits, one double and nine RBI … Also drew nine walks for a .408 on-base percentage … Made 19 appearances on the mound in 2017-18 at Tattnall Square Academy … Finished with a 4-2 record, 2.15 ERA and one save in 29.1 innings of work … Allowed just nine earned runs and finished with a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio … Also recorded 13 hits and five doubles for 18 RBI.

JAKE DELEO

OF, 6-2, 190, Norwalk, Conn./Avon Old Farms School

Ranked as the No. 8 outfielder in the country and top overall in Connecticut … Rated as being an “outstanding runner,” running a 6.38 60-yard dash with a 95 mph throw from the outfield … A two-time Perfect Game All-American High Honorable Mention (2017, 2018) and a second-team All-American in 2019 … A six-time all-tournament team member from showcase ball … A five-time Showcase Top Prospect Team member … Won the Perfect Game Elite Upperclass Championship in 2019 … Also won the 2017 Super 25 Championship … In three seasons of showcase ball, appeared in 71 games and made 238 plate appearances … He finished hitting .300 with 63 hits, 16 doubles, three triples and four homers for 42 RBI … Also drew 27 walks and stole 46 bases to capitalize on a .382 on-base percentage … Had his best season in showcase, hitting .409 with an OPS 1.152 … Finished with 27 hits, three doubles, two triples and three homers for 15 RBI … Drew 12 walks to reach base an impressive .500 percent of his plate appearances … Played at Avon Old Farms School … During a seven-game stretch in 2018-19, hit .500 for 15 hits, two doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBI and three walks for an OPS of 1.478 … Also stole nine bases during the hot streak.

BRAD GRENKOSKI

OF/RHP, 6-4, 200, Kennesaw, Ga./Kell

Ranked as the No. 2 outfielder and 10th player overall in Georgia … Runs a 6.71 60-yard dash with “outstanding raw arm strength” that is “a weapon defensively” … A five-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American honoree, including a first-team award in 2019 … A 17-time all-tournament team selection … Named to a showcase top prospect team eight times … Named the 2019 WWBA Southeast Qualifier’s Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2019 … A five-time WWBA Champion with East Cobb Baseball … Also won two Perfect Game Super 25 national championships … In three years of showcase ball, appeared in 148 games … Finished hitting .291 for 95 hits, 24 doubles, seven triples and 13 home runs, while also drawing 103 walks for a .477 on-base percentage … Drove in 74 runs in addition to his own 128 … Had his best year in 2019, hitting .354 over 181 at-bats … Finished with 64 hits, 12 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs for 51 RBI … Stole 38 bases in addition to drawing 59 walks … Also appeared periodically on the mound from 2017-19 … In 27.2 innings of work, allowed 24 hits and 20 earned runs, while striking out 37 … Finished overall with a 5.10 ERA … In 23 games in 2018-19 for Kell, hit .391 over 91 plate appearances, recording 25 hits, five doubles, four triples and three homers for 14 RBI … Drew 22 walks for a .571 on-base percentage and a 1.305 OPS.

MARQUIS GRISSOM, JR.

RHP, 6-2, 280, Atlanta, Ga./Counterpane School

Ranked as the No. 4 pitcher in Georgia and 11th overall in the state … Graded with a high-80s to low-90s fastball, while also having a “big breaking curveball with power and depth” … A two-time honorable mention Perfect Game All-American before earning first-team honors in 2019 … An 18-time all-tournament team selection … Selected to a showcase’s Top Prospect Team three times … A two-time WWBA Champion (2017, 2018) … In three years (2017-19) on the mound in showcase ball, earned a 6-2 record and a 2.30 ERA over 107.0 innings of work … Allowed just 35 earned runs and 82 hits for a 1.24 WHIP, while punching out 107 hitters for a 2.1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio … Also made 169 plate appearances (154 at-bats) in the three years … Hit .273 for 42 hits, six doubles, three triples and one home run for 29 RBI … Drew 12 walks … Pitched a sub-3.00 ERA each year in showcases … Also hit above .300 two out of three years (2017 – .333; 2018 – .329) … Is the son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom, who played 17 seasons in the Big Leagues, including 1995-96 with Atlanta, helping take the Braves to the 1995 World Series.

TERVELL JOHNSON

6-0, 180, OF, Atlanta, Ga./Benjamin E. Mays

Ranked as the No. 12 outfielder in Georgia … Rated as a “very versatile defensive player who can and always has played all over the field” … Ran a 6.96 60-yard dash and sported an 82 mph outfield throw at the 2019 National Showcase … A two-time high honorable mention Perfect Game All-American (2018, 2019) … An eight-time all-tournament team selection in showcase play … Selected six times to showcase’s Top Prospect Team … A two-time WWBA Champion (2017, 2019) … In three seasons of travel ball, hit .244 for 59 hits, 18 doubles, four triples and four homers for 40 RBI … Drew 55 walks and stole 17 bases … Best year came in 2017 when he hit an impressive .362 over 94 at-bats, finishing with a 1.015 OPS … Had 34 hits, eight doubles and four triples for 22 RBI.

KEVIN PARADA

6-0, 192, C, Pasadena, Calif./Loyola

Ranked as No. 4 catcher in the country, No. 6 player overall in the state of California … Rated as having “sound fundamentals that he repeats very well, … quick release on throws, makes accurate throws and throws out runners” … Recorded a 6.72 60-yard dash at the 2019 National Showcase, as well as a 1.65 10-yard split, 1.85 pop time and 82 mph throw to second … Invited to the 2019 Perfect Game All-American Classic … Earned high honorable mention All-America honors in 2018 before garnering first-team honors in 2019 … A six-time all-tournament team selection … Named to showcase’s Top Prospect Team five times … A two-time tournament most valuable player (2018 Perfect Game Fall National Championship; 2018 WWBA World Championship) … A WWBA Champion (2018) … Appeared in 46 showcase games over the last three years … Finished with a .390 batting average, amassing 53 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs for 49 RBI … Also drew 14 walks and stole seven bases … Was unconscious at the plate in 2019, hitting .524 in 21 at-bats for 11 hits, three doubles and one homer for 13 RBI … He finished with a .565 on-base percentage for a 1.375 OPS … Hit above .360 all three years, while launching five home runs and driving in 32 RBI in 2018 … A three-year letterwinner at Loyola, had an outstanding junior campaign that saw him hit .447 in 27 games, amassing 34 hits, 11 doubles, three triples and four homers for 28 RBI … Also drew 19 walks for a .556 on-base percentage … Has recorded back-to-back seasons with .970 fielding percentages in 132 (2018) and 133 (2019) chances … Currently holds a .367 career batting average in high school.

XANDER STEPHENS

6-2, 210, RHP, Lilburn, Ga./Parkview

Ranked as the No. 9 right-handed pitcher in Georgia and a top-30 player overall … Showed a fastball that sits high 80s to low 90s at 2019 National Showcase, but works with three pitches … Earned two honorable mention All-America honors (2018, 2019) … A 10-time all-tournament team selection … Won two WWBA Championships (2016, 2019) … Over last three seasons, has turned in 54.0 innings of work in showcase play, garnering a 5-4 record and a 2.90 ERA … Struck out 79 hitters … Allowed just 22 earned runs as well as 45 hits for a 1.50 WHIP … Had his best year in 2019 where he turned in a 1.50 ERA and 3-1 record in 18.2 innings of work … Allowed just four earned runs and 14 hits, striking out 25 hitters and issuing just eight walks … Also recorded 77 at-bats in 2017-18 for a .312 average … Finished with 24 hits, seven doubles, three triples and three home runs for 14 RBI … Has had back-to-back sensational years on the mound for Parkview High School … In 2018-19, worked to a 10-1 record and impressive 0.68 ERA over 13 starts (72.0 IP) …Turned in three complete games … Allowed just seven earned runs on the season, punching out 82 hitters and holding opponents to a .163 average … In just 13.2 innings as a sophomore, turned in a 1.02 ERA for a 2-1 record, allowing just two earned runs overall, while striking out 13 of his 64 batters faced.

DYLAN STRICKLAND

6-1, 180, INF, Loganville, Ga./Loganville

Ranked as the No. 7 shortstop in the state of Georgia and a top-50 player overall … Rated as having a “big athletic frame with broad shoulders and present physical strength” … Solid middle infielder who earned three Perfect Game All-America honors, including a third-team selection in 2019 … Sported an 87 mph throw to first in 2018 … An 18-time all-tournament team selection … Named to the 2018 Jr. National Showcase’s Top Prospect Team … A three-time WWBA Champion (2017, 2019 twice) … Helped win the Perfect Game Super 25 Championship in 2018 … Has also won two BCS Championships (2017, 2019) … In three years of showcase ball, holds a .293 average for 76 hits, 16 doubles, four triples and four home runs for 69 RBI … Also stole 23 bases and was issued 42 walks … Recorded a .433 on-base percentage … Hit above .320 twice (2017, 2019) … In 2019, recorded 31 hits for 25 RBI for a .442 on-base percentage and .885 OPS.

HANK THOMAS

6-5, 185, OF, Oxford, Ohio/St. Xavier

Ranked as the third overall player in the state of Ohio and the No. 2 outfielder … An “extra-long and lean athletic build” that’s a left-handed hitter … Recorded an outfield throw of 89 mph at the 2019 National Showcase … Named third-team Perfect Game All-American in 2019 … A five-time all-tournament team selection … Won the 2015 Perfect Game Super 25 Championship … In three years in showcase ball, finished with a .331 average, 46 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and one homer for 32 RBI … Also drew 19 walks for an on-base percentage of .411 … Had his best season in 2019 when he hit .407 over 21 games for 24 hits, five doubles and one home run for 18 RBI … Appeared in 25 games for St. Xavier as a junior in 2018-19 … hit .299 for 23 hits, eight doubles and two triples for 14 RBI … Drew four walks for a .329 on-base percentage … Stole 10 bases … Finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage through 40 total chances.

