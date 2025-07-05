Burress, Lackey Selected for USA Collegiate National Team

THE FLATS – Center fielder Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga/Houston County HS) and catcher Vahn Lackey (Suwanee, Ga./ Collins Hill HS) have been named to the 26-man USA Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball announced this week. The two Jackets, returning to The Flats for their draft eligible season in 2026, will be traveling to Japan to represent the best of United States baseball in the 45th US vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series this coming week (July 8-13).

For Burress, this will be his third time representing the stars and stripes after playing for the 2019 15U National Team that won gold at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier as well as last year’s Collegiate National Team. This will be the USA Baseball debut for Lackey, who solidifies his place as one of the top two American catchers returning to the sport next season and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series Schedule

July 8; USA vs. Japan; Es Con Field (Hokkaido, Japan); 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local

July 9; USA vs. Japan; Es Con Field (Hokkaido, Japan); 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local

July 11; USA vs. Japan; Hard Off Eco (Niigata, Japan); 3 a.m. ET/5 p.m. local

July 11/12; USA vs. Japan; Hard Off Eco (Niigata, Japan); 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local

July 13; USA vs. Japan; Jingu Stadium (Tokyo, Japan); 3 a.m. ET/5 p.m. local

Follow along with Burress, Lackey and the rest of Team USA, HERE

This announcement marks the first time that multiple Yellow Jackets have been selected to represent the United States since 2005, when Wes Hodges and Matt Wieters dawned the stars and stripes for an exhibition tour. Lackey becomes the fifth Tech catcher to represent on the international stage, joining GT legends Kevin Parada, Matt Wieters, Mike Nickeas and Jason Varitek.

2026 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games to be announced later, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

2026 SEASON TICKET PRICING:

Reserved Chairback (Behind Home Plate w/ Tech Fund): $325

Reserved Bench Seating (Sections 3 and 4): $175

SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Best Seats in the Park : Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 11th ACC Championship and 37th NCAA Regional berth.

: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 11th ACC Championship and 37th NCAA Regional berth. Best Value : Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175!

: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175! Priority Parking : Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season! Champions Hall Add-On : Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

: Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today! Postseason Priority : By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE. Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $5!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.