Tech Opens ACC Slate at No. 6/5 Duke Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 0-0 ACC) at No. 6/5 DUKE (11-1, 0-0 ACC)
- Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App | Sirius XM Channel 390
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball closes out 2025 with its first Atlantic Coast Conference game, visiting No. 6/5 Duke. The Yellow Jackets look to extend its win streak to five-straight games, coming off an 89-65 win over Florida A&M to conclude non-conference play. Six Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, including all five starters, paced by Baye Ndongo’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tech looks to open its ACC slate 1-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Damon Stoudamire.
Wednesday’s contest will mark the second-straight year Georgia Tech is opening the ACC slate on the road. The Jackets opened last season at No. 20/22 North Carolina. Georgia Tech was last victorious in an ACC road opener in 2019, defeating NC State in an 82-81 overtime victory.
Duke (11-1) opened the season 11-0 before dropping its only game of the young season against Texas Tech, 82-81, on Dec. 20 in Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils are led by freshman Cameron Boozer, averaging a double-double of 23.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Boozer leads the ACC in scoring and ranks third in rebounding.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app or Channel 390.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Duke are meeting for the 106th time in program history on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 80-25, after taking both meetings last season. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire opened the ACC slate in his first year against Duke, collecting a 72-68 win over the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.