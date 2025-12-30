Tech Opens ACC Slate at No. 6/5 Duke Wednesday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball closes out 2025 with its first Atlantic Coast Conference game, visiting No. 6/5 Duke. The Yellow Jackets look to extend its win streak to five-straight games, coming off an 89-65 win over Florida A&M to conclude non-conference play. Six Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, including all five starters, paced by Baye Ndongo’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tech looks to open its ACC slate 1-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Damon Stoudamire.

Wednesday’s contest will mark the second-straight year Georgia Tech is opening the ACC slate on the road. The Jackets opened last season at No. 20/22 North Carolina. Georgia Tech was last victorious in an ACC road opener in 2019, defeating NC State in an 82-81 overtime victory.

Duke (11-1) opened the season 11-0 before dropping its only game of the young season against Texas Tech, 82-81, on Dec. 20 in Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils are led by freshman Cameron Boozer, averaging a double-double of 23.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Boozer leads the ACC in scoring and ranks third in rebounding.