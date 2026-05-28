2026-27 Men’s Basketball ACC Opponents Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will host a competitive nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule that features six NCAA Tournaments teams to usher in the new era of Yellow Jackets basketball under head coach Scott Cross in 2026-27 as the ACC announced home and away opponents for all 18 conference teams on Thursday.
The ACC returned to an 18-game conference slate in 2025-26 with each school having one permanent partner and one rotating home-and-away opponent in the rotation. The 18-game schedule features teams starting league play in late December and ending on the first Saturday of March. Each school will play seven opponents at home only, seven teams on the road only and will not play one conference opponent.
Clemson remains the Yellow Jackets’ permanent home-and-away partner, with the teams having met 150 times, and Tech will face SMU both home and away after not playing the Mustangs last season.
In addition, the Jackets will also host reigning ACC Tournament champion Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. Tech will travel to Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest. The Jackets will not play California.
Earmarking an exciting home conference schedule, Tech’s ACC home slate features three of the top five teams in the final ACC standings last year (Duke, Miami and Clemson) and six NCAA Tournament teams (Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State and SMU).
Dates, tip times and television coverage for all games will be announced in September.
Cross was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE
Season tickets remain on sale for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Locking in your seats for the season secures several benefits as a season ticket member, including:
- Best seat locations
- Access to interest-free payment plan
- Priority post-season ticket access
- Season parking options for purchase
- ACC Basketball in the heart of midtown
- Ticket flexibility: easily transfer or sell tickets
- Dedicated ticket sales representative
Season ticket prices start at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale.
Discounts on season ticket pricing are available for GT faculty and staff, as well as former letterwinners and GT young alumni. Please contact a member of the Georgia Tech ticket office for more information.
As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount.
The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities.
To become a new season ticket member, please click HERE.
Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for the 2026-27 season can do so by clicking HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.