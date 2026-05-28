2026-27 Men’s Basketball ACC Opponents Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will host a competitive nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule that features six NCAA Tournaments teams to usher in the new era of Yellow Jackets basketball under head coach Scott Cross in 2026-27 as the ACC announced home and away opponents for all 18 conference teams on Thursday.

The ACC returned to an 18-game conference slate in 2025-26 with each school having one permanent partner and one rotating home-and-away opponent in the rotation. The 18-game schedule features teams starting league play in late December and ending on the first Saturday of March. Each school will play seven opponents at home only, seven teams on the road only and will not play one conference opponent.

Clemson remains the Yellow Jackets’ permanent home-and-away partner, with the teams having met 150 times, and Tech will face SMU both home and away after not playing the Mustangs last season.

In addition, the Jackets will also host reigning ACC Tournament champion Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. Tech will travel to Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest. The Jackets will not play California.

Earmarking an exciting home conference schedule, Tech’s ACC home slate features three of the top five teams in the final ACC standings last year (Duke, Miami and Clemson) and six NCAA Tournament teams (Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State and SMU).

Dates, tip times and television coverage for all games will be announced in September.

Cross was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.