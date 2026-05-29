Jackets to Face Murray State in Nashville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball is headed to Music City this season for a neutral site contest against Murray State on Sunday, Dec. 6. The Yellow Jackets and Racers are part of a doubleheader in Nashville, Tenn., that also features a matchup between Tennessee and fellow Atlantic Coast Conference foe, NC State. The contests, which were announced on Friday by Complete Sports Management, will be played at Bridgestone Arena.
Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date for both contests. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. ET with team and venue pre-sales taking place June 3-4.
Georgia Tech is under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Cross who was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.
The meeting will mark the third all-time between Georgia Tech and Murray State, but first in seventy years as the programs faced each other in 1954 and 1956. The series is tied 1-1.
This will also mark the second appearance of the Yellow Jackets competing in Bridgestone Arena (previously named Gaylord Entertainment Center) as Tech first played in the venue for the 2005 NCAA Tournament, defeating George Washington before falling to Louisville in second round action.
The neutral site matchup is coming just after Georgia Tech’s 2026-27 ACC opponents were announced on Thursday. The Racers, who earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, become the 11th team on the schedule the Yellow Jackets will face this season that reached postseason play in 2025-26.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.