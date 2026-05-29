Jackets to Face Murray State in Nashville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball is headed to Music City this season for a neutral site contest against Murray State on Sunday, Dec. 6. The Yellow Jackets and Racers are part of a doubleheader in Nashville, Tenn., that also features a matchup between Tennessee and fellow Atlantic Coast Conference foe, NC State. The contests, which were announced on Friday by Complete Sports Management, will be played at Bridgestone Arena.

Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date for both contests. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. ET with team and venue pre-sales taking place June 3-4.

Georgia Tech is under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Cross who was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.

The meeting will mark the third all-time between Georgia Tech and Murray State, but first in seventy years as the programs faced each other in 1954 and 1956. The series is tied 1-1.

This will also mark the second appearance of the Yellow Jackets competing in Bridgestone Arena (previously named Gaylord Entertainment Center) as Tech first played in the venue for the 2005 NCAA Tournament, defeating George Washington before falling to Louisville in second round action.

The neutral site matchup is coming just after Georgia Tech’s 2026-27 ACC opponents were announced on Thursday. The Racers, who earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, become the 11th team on the schedule the Yellow Jackets will face this season that reached postseason play in 2025-26.