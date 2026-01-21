Tech Hosts No. 21 UNC in Primetime

Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-4 ACC) vs. RV/21 North Carolina (15-5, 4-3 ACC)
- Thursday, Jan. 22, 2025 · 8 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 982 · Richard Musterer
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns home Thursday night for its second ranked matchup of the season against No. 21 North Carolina inside McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets stand 7-3 in Atlanta this season having won five of its last six there. Tech is led by Talayah Walker, who is second in the ACC averaging 20.57 points per game. She is also shooting 91.1% from the free throw line in conference action this season. Brianna Turnage is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game so far in 2025-26 and also leads the Jackets in blocks (21) and steals (33).
Tech looks to bounce back after falling to newly-ranked Duke Sunday night.
The matchup is just three weeks after Tech toppled No. 18 Notre Dame on home court, 95-90 in overtime.
UNC hits the road on a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State, 82-55, Sunday in Tallahassee. The Tar Heels are 2-1 in conference road games this season. They were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll this week.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday brings the 85th all-time clash between the Jackets and Tar Heels. Tech secured the last matchup, 82-76, last season in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC holds a 62-22 series lead despite both sides winning two games each in the last four meetings.
A win gives Tech back-to-back wins over North Carolina for the first time since 2012.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5 – Talayah Walker is tied for the ACC lead with five conference games scoring at least 20 points.
7 – Georgia Tech is 7-3 at home this season.
22.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 22.2 points per game in the last five including a 47-for-52 clip from the free throw line and shooting 50% from beyond the arc.
33.4 – Georgia Tech’s 33.4 defensive rebounds per game inside McCamish Pavilion is the best among ACC teams on their home court this season.
30.1 – Georgia Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 12th in the country.
85 – Thursday is the 85th meeting between the Jackets and Tar Heels.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.2) and has had six 20-point games in the last seven. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is ranked fourth in the ACC and 40th in the nation with 25.6 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 41.95 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 34th nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 7-3 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 21-7 in its last 28 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
