Tech Hosts No. 21 UNC in Primetime

Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-4 ACC) vs. RV/21 North Carolina (15-5, 4-3 ACC)

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2025 · 8 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angel Gray Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 982 · Richard Musterer Live Stats Purchase Tickets



THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns home Thursday night for its second ranked matchup of the season against No. 21 North Carolina inside McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets stand 7-3 in Atlanta this season having won five of its last six there. Tech is led by Talayah Walker, who is second in the ACC averaging 20.57 points per game. She is also shooting 91.1% from the free throw line in conference action this season. Brianna Turnage is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game so far in 2025-26 and also leads the Jackets in blocks (21) and steals (33).

Tech looks to bounce back after falling to newly-ranked Duke Sunday night.

The matchup is just three weeks after Tech toppled No. 18 Notre Dame on home court, 95-90 in overtime.

UNC hits the road on a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State, 82-55, Sunday in Tallahassee. The Tar Heels are 2-1 in conference road games this season. They were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll this week.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday brings the 85th all-time clash between the Jackets and Tar Heels. Tech secured the last matchup, 82-76, last season in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC holds a 62-22 series lead despite both sides winning two games each in the last four meetings.

A win gives Tech back-to-back wins over North Carolina for the first time since 2012.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Talayah Walker is tied for the ACC lead with five conference games scoring at least 20 points.

7 – Georgia Tech is 7-3 at home this season.

22.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 22.2 points per game in the last five including a 47-for-52 clip from the free throw line and shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

33.4 – Georgia Tech’s 33.4 defensive rebounds per game inside McCamish Pavilion is the best among ACC teams on their home court this season.

30.1 – Georgia Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 12th in the country.

85 – Thursday is the 85th meeting between the Jackets and Tar Heels.