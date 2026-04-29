Women’s Basketball Signs Penda Dieng

THE FLATS – Penda Dieng, a 6-3 forward transfer from Xavier has signed with Georgia Tech women’s basketball, head coach Karen Blair announced Wednesday.

“Penda is the kind of player who changes the tone of a game the moment she steps on the floor,” Blair said. “Her physical presence isn’t just about size—it’s about how she uses it with purpose, toughness and discipline. She rebounds in traffic, defends with authority and never backs down from contact. What really stands out, though, is her motor and her willingness to do the hard, unglamorous work every possession. Offensively, she gives us versatility—she can score with her back to the basket, facilitate from the high post and even isolate and make plays facing up. She’s comfortable putting it on the deck from the perimeter, which makes her a tough matchup. We are excited to add Penda to our Yellow Jacket family.”

Prior to her time in the Buckeye State, Dieng averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game while at S3 Academy (Petersburg, Va.). She helped her team to a 26-5 record in 2023-24 and a 22-15 mark in 2022-23. While part of the AAU team Cap City Ballerz, she helped guide the squad to the EYCL Championship in July 2024.

In two seasons with the Cap City Ballerz, the Louga, Senegal native averaged 13 points and four rebounds per game, contributing to a 53-12 record in that span. She saw limited minutes in her freshman season at Xavier in 2025-26 due to injury.

Dieng joins a 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team that is returning four of its primary starting five from a season ago, the first under Blair. Tech finished with 10 victories inside McCamish Pavilion en route to a berth in the 2026 WBIT. The Yellow Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami last season.

PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a thrilling ACC schedule and competitive non-conference slate. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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