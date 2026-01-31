Tech Hosts Boston College on The Flats Sunday

Georgia Tech (9-13, 4-6 ACC) vs. Boston College (4-19, 0-10 ACC)
- Sunday, Feb. 1, 2025 · 2 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angela Taylor
- Radio: 680AM/93.7 The Fan/Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 976 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
- Live Stats
- Purchase Tickets | NGWSD Ticket Promotion
THE FLATS – February for Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens with a Sunday matinee against the Boston College Eagles inside McCamish Pavilion.
Brianna Turnage led the Jackets in the Empire State with her second double-double this season.
She tallied 13 points (one shy of her career-high) and 11 rebounds. Jada Crawshaw (season-high
16 points), Savannah Samuel (10) and Talayah Walker (10) also scored in double figures.
Turnage leads the ACC with seven games of 10+ rebounds in conference action and is averaging a league-best 10.8 boards per game against conference foes. Walker remains just one of two ACC players to have multiple 30-point conference games this season.
The Eagles enter February searching for their first conference win on the 2025-26 season.
Tech is also celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a special ticket promotion. Click here for more details.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday brings the 27th all-time meeting between the two squads. Georgia Tech holds a 17-9 series lead.
Tech has won each of the last two and has not lost to the Eagles on home court since Jan. 19, 2020.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.
9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.
19.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.2 points per game in conference play this season, second-best in the ACC.
27 – Sunday is the 27th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Boston College.
29.6 – Georgia Tech averages 29.6 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 14th in the country.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.2) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 41.36 rebounds per game – sixth in the league and 41st nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 7-4 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 21-8 in its last 29 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Single-game tickets are on sale for the remaining games inside McCamish Pavilion, including matchups against Boston College, California, Stanford, nationally-ranked Louisville and Miami.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.