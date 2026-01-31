Tech Hosts Boston College on The Flats Sunday

Georgia Tech (9-13, 4-6 ACC) vs. Boston College (4-19, 0-10 ACC)

THE FLATS – February for Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens with a Sunday matinee against the Boston College Eagles inside McCamish Pavilion.

Brianna Turnage led the Jackets in the Empire State with her second double-double this season.

She tallied 13 points (one shy of her career-high) and 11 rebounds. Jada Crawshaw (season-high

16 points), Savannah Samuel (10) and Talayah Walker (10) also scored in double figures.

Turnage leads the ACC with seven games of 10+ rebounds in conference action and is averaging a league-best 10.8 boards per game against conference foes. Walker remains just one of two ACC players to have multiple 30-point conference games this season.

The Eagles enter February searching for their first conference win on the 2025-26 season.

Tech is also celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a special ticket promotion. Click here for more details.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday brings the 27th all-time meeting between the two squads. Georgia Tech holds a 17-9 series lead.

Tech has won each of the last two and has not lost to the Eagles on home court since Jan. 19, 2020.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

19.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.2 points per game in conference play this season, second-best in the ACC.

27 – Sunday is the 27th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Boston College.

29.6 – Georgia Tech averages 29.6 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 14th in the country.