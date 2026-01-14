NGWSD Ticket Promo Announced for Women’s Basketball vs. Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball has announced a special ticket promotion for National Girls and Women in Sports Day featuring the Yellow Jackets’ Feb. 1 game against Boston College.

In celebration of the day, all girls and women ages 17 and under will receive free admission to the women’s basketball game. This promotion will only be available at the game and cannot be redeemed in advance of the game. To redeem the ticket deal, fans can visit the ticket office located at the main entrance to McCamish Pavilion at the corner of Fowler Street and 10th Street.

On gameday, fans wishing to skip the line at the ticket office will have the option to scan a QR code at the doors to purchase an adult ticket, which will activate the NGWSD ticket offer.

The ticket offer will be available only while seats remain. Tickets redeemed will be for general admission seats only.

Tip-off against the Eagles is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 on the ACC Network. National Girls and Women in Sports Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The Yellow Jackets continue to build on a 2025-26 campaign that has been highlighted by wins in four of its last five including victories over No. 18 Notre Dame and rival Clemson under first-year head coach Karen Blair. Tech is led by sophomore guard Talayah Walker, who is second in the ACC averaging 23.2 points per game in conference action.

Tickets are still available for all remaining 2025-26 home games for Georgia Tech women’s basketball inside McCamish Pavilion. Fans can purchase tickets here.

