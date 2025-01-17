Tech Golf Signs Rawson Hardy

THE FLATS – Rawson Hardy, the reigning Utah state individual champion and ranked No. 108 nationally in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, has signed a grant-in-aid to play golf at Georgia Tech, head coach Bruce Heppler announced.

Originally in the class of 2026, the Park City, Utah native reclassified to 2025 and will enroll at Tech for the 2025-26 academic year. He is ranked No. 52 in his original class of 2026 by the Junior Golf Scoreboard. Hardy follows to The Flats another recent Utah native, Connor Howe, a five-year starter and All-ACC performer.

“We are really excited to add another high-quality student-athlete to our program,” said Heppler. “He has an outstanding skill set and a great desire to succeed. Rawson comes from an athletic family as both his parents were collegiate athletes. He is a multi-sport athlete, and his athleticism will be a great asset to our program. We feel strongly that Rawson fits the profile of the highly successful players who have been part of our program.”

Hardy led his Park City High School team to the 4A state golf title last spring, the first in six years for the school, and won the individual title by one stroke (8-under-par 136). He earned first-team all-state honors in 2023 and 2024, and was a second-team choice in 2022. He also plays basketball at Park City and is a competitive skier.

On the junior circuit, Hardy posted five top-20 finishes in 2024, including a victory at the Justin Thomas Junior Championship. He also tied for fifth place at the Jay Don Blake Junior, eighth place at the C.T. Pan Foundation Junior Championship, 14th at the Nike Junior Invitational and 20th at the AJGA Thunderbird Heather Farr Championship. Also won the Colorado Junior Championship in 2023.

Hardy was the youngest player ever to compete in the Utah State Amateur at the age of 13 and won 13 Utah Junior Golf Association tournaments.