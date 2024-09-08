Tech Golf Finishes 8th at Visit Knoxville Collegiate

Loudon, Tenn. – Freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) shot a 1-under-par 69 Sunday to pace Georgia Tech, and the 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets closed with a 1-over-par round of 281 and placed eighth at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

Defending NCAA Champion Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who shot 1-over-par 71 in the final round at Tennessee National Golf Club, tied for 12th place individually at 2-under-par 208, 10 shots off the pace, while Hansson (1-under-par 209) tied for 18th in his collegiate debut. Tech’s 5-over-par team total of 845 was 28 strokes off the pace of champion LSU.

Tech returns to action Sept. 20-22 at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields, Ill.

TECH LINEUP – Hansson, who finished the summer ranked No. 27 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, recorded three birdies and one bogey on the way to his team-low round Sunday. Tai birdied three holes but was unable to remain under par for his round after a double-bogey at the par-3 17th. Each player birdied 11 of his 54 holes in the tournament.

Tech counted an even-par 70 from junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and a 1-over-par 71 from redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) Sunday, while sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) posted a 74. Reuter finished in a tie for 40th place at 215 (+5), while Tran tied for 48th at 216 (+6), and Kim tied for 66th at 222 (+12).