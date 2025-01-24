Tech Golf Faces Strong Slate of Spring Tournaments

THE FLATS – Looking to earn another Atlantic Coast Conference title and earn a 34th trip to the NCAA Championship in May, Georgia Tech’s 13th-ranked golf team makes its annual trip to Hawai’i in early February to kickstart a spring campaign that will also take the Yellow Jackets to Florida, Las Vegas, San Diego and Savannah, Ga., in preparation for post-season play.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team begins the spring ranked No. 13 in the nation following a strong fall in which the Yellow Jackets won the Olympia Fields/Illini Invitational and took first place in the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup, and finished in the top half of strong fields at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational and Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Tech starts its campaign by traveling to the Big Island of Hawai’i for the Amer Ari Intercollegiate (Feb. 6-8), an event Tech has competed in every year since 1999, then heads down to Panama City, Fla., for its fourth appearance in the Watersound Invitational (Feb. 17-19), an event the Jackets won in 2021 and finished runner-up the last two springs.

In March, the Yellow Jackets travel to Las Vegas and the San Diego area. Tech makes its first appearance at the Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 2-4) in Las Vegas since 2022, when it posted its all-time high finish of fifth place in 12 previous trips. Two weeks later, the Jackets play for the first time in the Pauma Valley Invitational at Pauma Valley Country Club outside San Diego. Both tournaments boast high-level fields.

Tech gets its final prep for the ACC Championship by competing in the Ford Intercollegiate (April 14-15) at the Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Ga., also a new event for the Jackets.

Heppler and the Jackets then turn their attention to defending the ACC Championship, which is set for April 25-28 at the C;ub at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky. Tech has won 19 ACC titles, tied with Wake Forest for the most ever. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the stroke play portion of the championship last year and lost to Florida State in the semifinals of match play.

NCAA Regionals are set for May 12-14 at six sites around the country, with the top 30 teams advancing to the NCAA Championship, May 23-28 at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Four of the six players who helped Tech advance to the semifinals of match play in the NCAA Championship last May have returned, led by junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who won the individual title. Also back are redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands), who led the Jackets in stroke average in the fall after sitting out the 2023-24 year, sophomores Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.).