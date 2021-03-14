Tech Finishes Second at Linger Longer

Final Leaderboard via Golfstat

Eatonton, Ga. – Noah Norton and Christo Lamprecht each shot 4-under-par 68 Sunday, pacing Georgia Tech to a final-round 5-under-par 283 and a second-place finish at the 16th annual Linger Longer Invitational at Great Waters Golf Course at Lake Oconee.

Tech, ranked No. 40 in the nation in the current Golfstat rankings, was seeking its second straight tournament victory of the spring on the heels of a win at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate three weeks ago, but was unable to contend with a hot Charlotte team that won the tournament by 11 strokes.

TECH LINEUP – Though Tech’s four counting players Sunday piled up 22 birdies among them, it was not enough to stay with the 49ers. The Jackets amassed 71 among its five competitors for the three days to lead the field.

Norton, a senior from Chico, Calif., had nine birdies on his card, but also a triple bogey on his way to a 68, and he finished in a tie for third place at 8-under-par 208. Lamprecht, a freshman from George, South Africa, birdied six holes and had a double-bogey for his 68, and tied for fifth place at 6-under-par 209.

Sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) fired a 1-under-par 71 Sunday and junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) posted a 76 as the Jackets’ other counting scores. Senior Will Dickson (Providence, R.I.) did not count with a 76.