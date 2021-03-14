Tech Finishes Second at Linger Longer

Final Leaderboard via Golfstat
Eatonton, Ga. – Noah Norton and Christo Lamprecht each shot 4-under-par 68 Sunday, pacing Georgia Tech to a final-round 5-under-par 283 and a second-place finish at the 16th annual Linger Longer Invitational at Great Waters Golf Course at Lake Oconee.
Tech, ranked No. 40 in the nation in the current Golfstat rankings, was seeking its second straight tournament victory of the spring on the heels of a win at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate three weeks ago, but was unable to contend with a hot Charlotte team that won the tournament by 11 strokes.
TECH LINEUP – Though Tech’s four counting players Sunday piled up 22 birdies among them, it was not enough to stay with the 49ers. The Jackets amassed 71 among its five competitors for the three days to lead the field.
Norton, a senior from Chico, Calif., had nine birdies on his card, but also a triple bogey on his way to a 68, and he finished in a tie for third place at 8-under-par 208. Lamprecht, a freshman from George, South Africa, birdied six holes and had a double-bogey for his 68, and tied for fifth place at 6-under-par 209.
Sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) fired a 1-under-par 71 Sunday and junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) posted a 76 as the Jackets’ other counting scores. Senior Will Dickson (Providence, R.I.) did not count with a 76.
Bartley Forrester closed strong with a 71 Sunday to count for the Jackets. (photo by Clyde Click)
TEAM LEADERBOARD – Charlotte shot an 11-under-par 277 for the second straight day and finished the 54 holes with a 25-under-par total of 839, 11 shots clear of the Yellow Jackets, who finished at 14-under-par 850.
Virginia closed with an 11-under-par 277 and took third place at 855 (-9), followed by Louisiana Tech (860, -4) and Florida Gulf Coast (867, +3).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Charlotte’s John Gough captured medalist honors Sunday at 13-under-par 203 after closing with a 68. He won by one stroke over Connor McKay of Middle Tennessee State (12-under-204) after carding a 69 Sunday.
Tech’s Norton tied for third with Virginia’s Wei Wei Gao at 208 (-8), while Lamprecht tied with Charlotte’s Matt Sharpstene at 210 (-6).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Yellow Jackets competed in this event for the second time, first since 2013. The Linger Longer Invitational was conducted at the Great Waters Golf Course, which measures 7,436 yards and plays to a par of 72.
The 54-hole event included 15 teams, including co-hosts Kennesaw State and Mercer, as well as Augusta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, High Point, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, North Alabama, Troy, Toledo and Virginia.
