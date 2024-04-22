Tech Falls to FSU at ACC Golf Championship

Charlotte, N.C. – Though it led two matches and was tied in two others at the turn, Georgia Tech was unable to score a point Monday morning and lost its ACC Golf Championship semifinal match to Florida State, 4-1, at Charlotte Country Club. The Seminoles rallied in the first three matches off the tee, ending each of them after 15 holes to clinch its ticket to the finals. ACC co-medalist Frederik Kjettrup downed senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), Cole Anderson defeated freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Tyler Weaver put away sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), each by 3&2 scores, to get the necessary three points for the victory. FSU moves on to face North Carolina, which outlasted Wake Forest, 3-2, by winning the individual final match on the 18th hole. The championship match was to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. The two matches still underway when FSU captured its third point did not continue and are considered ties, with each team getting a half-point. Senior Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) held a three-hole lead with three to play against Luke Clanton in the fifth match, while freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) trailed Gray Albright by two holes with three to play. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is the NCAA Regionals, which will be played at six different sites around the United States May 13-15. Tech will find out its regional assignment live on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. May 1.

Highlights from Monday's semifinal match between Tech and FSU

MATCH SUMMARY – Fontenot, Tai and Lamprecht each got the upper hand in their matches early. Fontenot led by two holes over Anderson through 11, but dropped the next four in a row and could not recover. Tai’s match was even through nine, but he lost three in a row. Kim and Forrester never led in their matches. Lamprecht never trailed in his match with Clanton.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Semifinal Match Photos by Andy Mead

Bartley Forrester hits a tee shot during Monday’s semifinal match against Florida State. (photo by Nell Redmond/ACC) TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The ACC Championship is being contested at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club, completing a four-year rotation to different sites within the ACC footprint. Last year’s championship was contested at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C., following the 2023 championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course at Watersound Club in Panama City, Fla., and the 2021 championship at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga. The ACC Championship is being conducted for the fourth time under a combination stroke play/match play format Friday through Monday. The championship uses the traditional 54-hole, stroke-play format from 1980 to 2019 (the championship was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19). All 12 competing teams (Miami, Pittsburgh and Syracuse do not sponsor men’s golf) play 54 holes of stroke play, 18 holes each over three days, with the standard low four individual rounds counting toward the team’s daily score each round. The top four teams after 54 holes are seeded in a match play bracket, with the semi-final matches and the championship match to take place Monday. Each match is 18 holes and involves all five players from each team. Tech and Wake Forest are tied for the most all-time ACC championships, with 19 each. Tech won last year’s title at the Country Club of North Carolina with a 3-2 victory over Wake in the championship match, and the Deacons won the 2022 title over the Jackets by the same score in Panama City Beach, Fla. The Yellow Jackets have captured 11 of the last 17 championships.