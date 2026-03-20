Tech Falls on Saturday in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A comeback wasn’t to be on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18-5, 5-3 ACC) came up short against Pitt (15-5, 3-2 ACC) by a final score of 14-9 at Charles L. Cost Field. Neither pitching staff was able to put up a scoreless inning until the bottom of the fifth as Tech found itself down six runs after the fourth (13-6) and couldn’t manage to shrink the gap to fewer than four, setting up a rubber match with the Panthers, tomorrow at 1 p.m.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech has scored 276 runs through their first 23 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 23 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 23 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 12.0 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 276-115 through 22 games, that +161 margin is the highest through 23 games in program history.

Tech hit a pair of home runs today, marking the 16 th multi-HR game of this season. Tech is hitting HRs at a 2.17 per-game pace, the third highest in Division I.

multi-HR game of this season. Tech is hitting HRs at a 2.17 per-game pace, the third highest in Division I. The Jackets have recorded 303 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 23 games.

The Jackets drew 12 walks tonight, bringing their season total to an NCAA best 173.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Carson Kerce led the team with three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. He has hit 15 doubles this season, the most in the NCAA.

led the team with three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. He has hit 15 doubles this season, the most in the NCAA. This was his fourth game of the year with multiple doubles after doing so only twice in his previous two seasons. Kerce is five doubles shy of his career high, set last season.

He is hitting doubles at a .65/game pace, which would give him 35 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.

Sophomore Drew Rogers delivered the hardest hit ball of the season, smashing a line drive home run at 117 mph in the fifth inning. It was his fifth home run of the season and his first in ACC play.

delivered the hardest hit ball of the season, smashing a line drive home run at 117 mph in the fifth inning. It was his fifth home run of the season and his first in ACC play. Senior Parker Brosius connected for a solo home run in the second inning. It was his second HR of the season and the fifth of his career.

connected for a solo home run in the second inning. It was his second HR of the season and the fifth of his career. His two home runs match his career high, set back in 2024.

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a team-high seven games, connecting for his first double of the season in the first inning.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Dylan Loy made his fifth start of the season and fourth consecutive weekend start. He only made it through 1.0 innings and would ultimately get saddled with the first loss of his career.

made his fifth start of the season and fourth consecutive weekend start. He only made it through 1.0 innings and would ultimately get saddled with the first loss of his career. Junior Porter Buursema stopped the bleeding on the mound, delivering the first two scoreless innings of the day for either side, ultimately pitching 3.0 innings with only one earned run allowed, off a SAC fly.

stopped the bleeding on the mound, delivering the first two scoreless innings of the day for either side, ultimately pitching 3.0 innings with only one earned run allowed, off a SAC fly. The 3.0 innings pitched were the most he has delivered in White & Gold and the most since his freshman season at Georgia Southern.

He recorded three strikeouts, bringing his season total to 12 with only 8.0 innings pitched and lowering his season ERA to 3.38.

Buursema is holding opponents to a .083 batting average this season, the lowest on the pitching staff.

Freshman Jamie Vicens faced one batter in the ninth inning, doing his job by recording his eighth strikeout of the season.

faced one batter in the ninth inning, doing his job by recording his eighth strikeout of the season. Senior Brett Barfield pitched a scoreless final 0.2 innings. It was his seventh appearance of the season and the fifth in which he has not allowed a run.

Up Next

The Jackets will play a rubber match tomorrow at 1 p.m. from Charles L. Cost Field. Georgia Tech will start Jackson Blakely (1-1) against Pittsburgh’s Drew Lafferty (3-1). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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