Smith Finishes Second at Louisville GCAA Amateur

Georgia Tech 2020 amateur results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Ben Smith fired three solid under-par rounds over the weekend and tied for second place at the University of Louisville GCAA Amateur in Simpsonville, Ky.

Five of the current 11 Yellow Jacket golfers participated last weekend in the event at the University of Louisville Golf Club, one of 11 amateur events being conducted by the Golf Coaches Association as Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of many collegiate tournaments this fall. The 54-hole tournaments are open to any male or female golfers who were on a college or university varsity golf roster during the 2019-20 school year or are scheduled to be on a college or university varsity golf roster during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The Novi, Mich., native, who played in four events for Georgia Tech last year before the spring season ended, posted rounds of 68-71-69 over the University of Louisville Golf Course for an 8-under-par total of 208. Louisville junior Jiri Zuska ran away with the title on his home course with a 15-under-par total of 201.

Smith, the 2019 Michigan Amateur champion, has a 74.67 stroke average in six events during his collegiate career. He finished fourth in the Carolina Trace GCAA Amateur earlier this fall (213, -3).

Among his Tech teammates also competing last weekend, junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) tied for 23rd place at 222 (+6), while senior Will Dickson (Providence, R.I.) tied for 27th place at 223 (+7). Freshmen Adam Bratton (Newburgh, Ind.) and Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.) tied for 41st and 47th, respectively, in the 69-player field.

Several of the Yellow Jackets are entered in this weekend’s independent amateur event being played at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, on the weekend Tech would have hosted its annual Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, which was cancelled.