Inclement Weather Cancels 2026 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

Greensboro, Ga. (April 28, 2026) – The 19th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament was canceled on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The tournament, held at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta, was called after three holes of competition due to unplayable conditions following significant rainfall.

As a result, the $312,000 charity purse was divided equally among the 26 current and former head coaches (Legends) who participated in the event, with each coach receiving $12,000 toward the charity of their choice. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key played on behalf of the Key Family Foundation. In three appearances in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, Key has raised $27,000 for charity.

In addition to Key, former Georgia Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey and former Yellow Jackets’ linebacker and assistant coach Ted Roof participated in the event as Legends.

“We really tried to get the full tournament in, but mother nature had other plans,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “Even though the weather didn’t cooperate this year, the event was still a success at the end of the day as we raised $312,000 for 26 different charities.”

Since its creation in 2007, the event has now contributed a total of $10.3 million in scholarship and charity, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.