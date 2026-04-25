Georgia Tech’s van den Berg Selected in NFL Draft

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (Johannesburg, South Africa/Providence (Ga.) Christian Academy) made history on Saturday when the Chicago Bears selected him in the sixth round (No. 213) of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

van den Berg joins offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, who was selected in the first round by the Houston Texans, as Georgia Tech players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. After having two players drafted last year (TE Jackson Hawes – fifth round, Buffalo and DT Zeek Biggers – seventh round, Miami), multiple Yellow Jackets have been selected in consecutive NFL Drafts for the first time in a decade, dating back to 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, van den Berg and Biggers give Georgia Tech multiple defensive tackles drafted in a two-year span for only the second time in the modern era of the NFL Draft (1970-present). The only previous time came 17 years ago, when DTs Vance Walker (Atlanta) and Darryl Richard (New England) were both selected in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.

van den Berg’s selection makes it five-straight NFL Draft picks from Georgia Tech that make their living in the trenches (van den Berg, Rutledge, Hawes, Biggers and defensive lineman Keion White, who was drafted by New England in the second round in 2023), which is a testament to head coach Brent Key’s commitment to the development of premier linemen at Georgia Tech.

Finally, van den Berg becomes only the third South African-born player ever selected in the NFL Draft, joining PK Gary Anderson (Buffalo – seventh round, 1982) and WR Jerome Pathon (Indianapolis – second round, 1998). van den Berg moved to the Atlanta metro area from his native Johannesburg, South Africa, when he was 10 years old.

In two seasons at Georgia Tech, van den Berg was a two-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection (first team in 2025, second team in 2024) and earned honorable-mention all-America recognition from Phil Steele as a senior in ’25. He led the Yellow Jackets with 11.0 tackles for loss in 2025, which ranked second nationally among defensive tackles and was tied for most in the nation among Power Four conference DTs, according to sports-reference.com. He also led Tech’s defensive linemen with 44 total tackles and 3.0 sacks in his final season on The Flats. In all, he totaled 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks while playing in all 26 games and making 20 starts in his two campaigns at Georgia Tech. A two-time member of The Athletic’s annual “Freaks List,” van den Berg boosted his pro football prospects with an ultra-impressive showing at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day in March.

Call @JordanvandenB12 the Laundry Man the way he cleans up 🧼 pic.twitter.com/Auwyoz4czG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2026

van den Berg was also a standout in the classroom at Tech, as he was named Georgia Tech football’s first first-team Academic All-America in 23 years in 2025. He posted a 3.57 grade point average in the Institute’s international affairs, science and technology program and needed just three semesters to earn his master’s degree in December 2025.

In addition to his academic and athletic achievements, van den Berg was also an entrepreneur during his time at Georgia Tech, as he purchased and operated an Atlanta laundromat.

So fresh and so clean, clean. Former @GeorgiaTechFB DT and NFL Draft Prospect Jordan Van Den Berg used his NIL money to become a small business owner. Always Fresh is an investment for Jordan's future and into the East Point community. pic.twitter.com/ze2LJHH7e0 — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) March 29, 2026

van den Berg helped lead Georgia Tech to a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

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Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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