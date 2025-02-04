2025 Season Tailgate Packages on Sale

THE FLATS – Excusive, full-service tailgate packages for the 2025 Georgia Tech football season are available now.

A full-season tailgate package through REVELxp – the official Fan Experience Partner of Georgia Tech athletics – allows fans to secure their tailgating spot for every game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025, including high-demand matchups that sell out quickly, like the renewal of Tech’s rivalry with Clemson on Sept. 13 and soon-to-be-announced Homecoming and Family Weekend dates.

Tailgating packages feature a seamless gameday experience with top-tier locations, priority catering access and hassle-free setup. All fans need to do is show up and cheer on Yellow Jackets.

Don’t miss the chance to elevate your gameday experience on The Flats this fall – secure a full-season tailgate package today by visiting revelxp.com/Georgia-Tech.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

