Tech Golf Finishes 4th at Linger Longer

Eatonton, Ga. – Christo Lamprecht fired a 5-under-par 67 Tuesday for his best round of the tournament, while 14th-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 2-under-par team score of 286 in the final round and finished in fourth place at the Linger Longer Invitational.

The 6-8 All-American rallied from a tie for 41st after 36 holes to tie for 16th place at the finish, posting a 4-under-par total of 212. The Yellow Jackets struggled otherwise Tuesday as Lamprecht was the only member of the Tech starting five to break par on the Great Waters Course. The final round started an hour late due to freezing temperatures overnight, and scored in general were much higher than they were in the first two rounds. Alabama led wire-to-wire and captured an 11-stroke victory as a team, and the Jackets finished 22 strokes off the pace.

Tech returns to action next week, competing March 28-30 at The Goodwin tournament in San Francisco, Calif.

TECH LINEUP – While Lamprecht was the only Yellow Jacket starter to break par Tuesday, both of Tech’s players competing as individuals turned in their best rounds of the tournament. Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) matched Lamprecht’s 67, which was the low round of the day by any player in the field, and senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.) carded a 3-under-par 69. Both players tied for 12th place on the individual leaderboard at 5-under-par 211.

Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who started the day in second place, struggled to a 3-over-par 75 Tuesday and also tied for 12th place at 5-under 211.

Freshman Carson Kim (Fresno, Calif.) and senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) each shot even-par 72 for Tech’s other counting scores Tuesday, while freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) didn’t factor with a 4-over-par 76. Kim tied for 22nd place at 214 (-2), while Fontenot tied for 29th at 215 (-1) and Forrester tied for 34th at 217 (+1).