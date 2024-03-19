Tech Golf Finishes 4th at Linger Longer

Eatonton, Ga. – Christo Lamprecht fired a 5-under-par 67 Tuesday for his best round of the tournament, while 14th-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 2-under-par team score of 286 in the final round and finished in fourth place at the Linger Longer Invitational.
The 6-8 All-American rallied from a tie for 41st after 36 holes to tie for 16th place at the finish, posting a 4-under-par total of 212. The Yellow Jackets struggled otherwise Tuesday as Lamprecht was the only member of the Tech starting five to break par on the Great Waters Course. The final round started an hour late due to freezing temperatures overnight, and scored in general were much higher than they were in the first two rounds. Alabama led wire-to-wire and captured an 11-stroke victory as a team, and the Jackets finished 22 strokes off the pace.
Tech returns to action next week, competing March 28-30 at The Goodwin tournament in San Francisco, Calif.
TECH LINEUP – While Lamprecht was the only Yellow Jacket starter to break par Tuesday, both of Tech’s players competing as individuals turned in their best rounds of the tournament. Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) matched Lamprecht’s 67, which was the low round of the day by any player in the field, and senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.) carded a 3-under-par 69. Both players tied for 12th place on the individual leaderboard at 5-under-par 211.
Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who started the day in second place, struggled to a 3-over-par 75 Tuesday and also tied for 12th place at 5-under 211.
Freshman Carson Kim (Fresno, Calif.) and senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) each shot even-par 72 for Tech’s other counting scores Tuesday, while freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) didn’t factor with a 4-over-par 76. Kim tied for 22nd place at 214 (-2), while Fontenot tied for 29th at 215 (-1) and Forrester tied for 34th at 217 (+1).
Sophomore Aidan Tran matched the low round of the day Tuesday with a 5-under-par 67 and tied for 12th place. (photo by Clyde Click)
TEAM LEADERBOARD – Alabama, ranked 16th in the nation, didn’t scorch the Great Waters Course as it did in the first two rounds, going 3-under-par to finish the tournament at 40-under-par 824. The Crimson Tide had plenty of cushion, however, to withstand any charge from challengers Virginia (835, -29), and Georgia (838, -26), who finished second and third. The 13th-ranked Cavaliers (-8) and the 27th-ranked Bulldogs (-7) posted the best rounds of the day Tuesday.
Tech posted a tournament total of 846 (-18), with UNC Greensboro placing fifth at 13-under 851. The remaining nine teams in the field finished above par.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Alabama claimed the top three spots on the individual leaderboard. Like his team, Jonathan Griz coasted to the individual title despite a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday, and finished 54 holes at 13-under-par 203, three shots ahead of teammate JP Cave, who shot 69 Tuesday to finish second at 10-under-par 206. Canon Claycomb took third place at 9-under-par 207.
Georgia’s Buck Brumlow and Virginia’s Bryan Lee tied for fourth at 8-under-par 208. Clemson’s Jonathan Nielsen led a group of four players tied for sixth at 209 (-7), while the Cavaliers’ Josh Duangmanee and the Bulldogs’ Beck Burnette rounded out the top 10 at 210 (-6).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Yellow Jackets have finished second (2021 and 2023) and fourth (2013 and 2024) in its four appearances at the Linger Longer Invitational. Alabama has won seven times in the 18-year history of the tournament. The tournament is played at the Great Waters Golf Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee, which measures 7,436 yards and plays to a par of 72.
The format is 54 holes, 18 each day, with the low four individual scores of five each day counting toward the team total.
The 14-team field includes Alabama (16), Augusta, Charlotte, Clemson, Georgia (27), Georgia Tech (14), Georgia State, UNC Greensboro (47), Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Mercer, Virginia (13) and Wofford.
