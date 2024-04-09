Tech Golf Finishes 4th at the Calusa Cup

Naples, Fla. – Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) shot an even-par 72 Tuesday to pace Georgia Tech, which had three players finish among the top 20 individuals while finishing in fourth place as a team at the Calusa Cup.

The Yellow Jackets, No. 15 in the Scoreboard collegiate rankings, posted a 6-over-par total of 294 Tuesday, taking over fourth place alone in its final regular-season event of the spring. The Yellow Jackets return to action April 19 in Charlotte, N.C., where they’ll begin defense of their Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 2023.

Senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) and sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) finished tied for 12th place individually, while Tai tied for 16th.

Tech played the tournament without its top player, All-American Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa), who is playing in the Masters this week, an invitation that resulted from winning The Amateur Championship last summer. The senior from George, South Africa is ranked the No. 1 amateur in the world currently. Freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.), who has started all five spring events before this week, also missed the tournament with an injury.

TECH LINEUP – Tai started out bumpy with a double-bogey and a bogey in his first three holes Tuesday at Calusa Pines Golf Club, but the sophomore made up the deficit with three straight birdies to close his front nine, and finished with two birdies in a row to complete his 72.

Forrester and freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) each carded 1-over-par 73s, while the Jackets also counted a 4-over-par 76 from senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.). Tran did not count Tuesday after signing for a 77.

A different player led the Jackets each day of the event: Tran with a 69 Sunday, Kramer with a 72 Monday and Tai with his 72 Tuesday.