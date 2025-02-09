Jackets Finish 10th at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) fired a 6-under-par 66, and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) carded a 5-under-par 67 Saturday as Georgia Tech shot 15-under-par 273 for the second-straight day, and the 12th-ranked Yellow Jackets finished in 10th place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.
Georgia Tech posted its second-straight round of 15-under-par, and third round of double-digits under par Saturday, but were unable to pick up ground on the leaders. Tech’s 40-under-par total was its eighth-best score in relation to par in program history, yet it was 24 strokes behind tournament winner Oklahoma State (-64).
Reuter, a junior who has come back from a redshirt year to be Tech’s highest ranked player nationally in 2024-25, finished in a tie foe 13th place at 13-under-par 203 after carding six birdies and an eagle in his closing round. He shot 69-68-66 over his three rounds.
Twenty teams are competed over three days (Thursday through Saturday) at the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course in the 34th edition of the event, which has attracted an increasingly strong field over the years. This year’s field featured nine teams nationally ranked in the Top 25, including six of the Top 10, all of whom reside ahead of the Jackets on the leaderboard.
Tech returns to action Feb. 17-19 at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Benjamin Reuter 13th place at 13-under-par 203. (photo by Clyde Click)
TECH LINEUP – All five Yellow Jackets were under par Saturday, with freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and sophomore Carson Kim Yorba Linda, Calif.) each delivering a 2-under-par round of 70.
Hanson finished the tournament in a tie for 28th place at 10-under-par 206, while Fontenot and Tai tied for 37th place at 8-under-par 208. Kim tied for 80th place at 215 (-1).
Freshman Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson (Stockholm, Sweden), competing as an individual, tied for 117th place at 229 (+13).
TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 9 Oklahoma State completed a wire-to-wire victory by firing a 21-under-par total of 267 Saturday, finishing the tournament with a score of 800, 64 strokes under par and five better than No. 6 North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 18-under-par 270 Saturday and were 59-under-par for the tournament.
No. 5 Texas (-53), No. 3 Auburn (-51) and No. 38 Oregon (-49) rounded out the top 5.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Tommy Morrison of Texas fired a 9-under-par 62 Saturday and caught North Carolina’s Hampton Roberts (5-under 67 Saturday) for a share of the individual title. Both players completed 54 holes with a 21-under-par score of 195.
Oklahoma State’s Ethan Fang and Auburn’s Carson Bacha tied for third place at 18-under-par 198, while Oregon’s Eric Doyle rounded out the top five at 17-under-par 199.
EVENT DETAILS
Amer Ari Intercollegiate
- Dates: February 6-8 (stroke play, 54 holes)
- Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day)
- Venue: Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards)
- Participating teams (20): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA, Waseda (Japan), Washington
- Tech appearances (last year): 26 (Tech finished 6th of 20 teams, Bartley Forrester T-8 in 2024)
- Championships: 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006
- Individual titles: Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006)
