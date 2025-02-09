Jackets Finish 10th at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) fired a 6-under-par 66, and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) carded a 5-under-par 67 Saturday as Georgia Tech shot 15-under-par 273 for the second-straight day, and the 12th-ranked Yellow Jackets finished in 10th place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.

Georgia Tech posted its second-straight round of 15-under-par, and third round of double-digits under par Saturday, but were unable to pick up ground on the leaders. Tech’s 40-under-par total was its eighth-best score in relation to par in program history, yet it was 24 strokes behind tournament winner Oklahoma State (-64).

Reuter, a junior who has come back from a redshirt year to be Tech’s highest ranked player nationally in 2024-25, finished in a tie foe 13th place at 13-under-par 203 after carding six birdies and an eagle in his closing round. He shot 69-68-66 over his three rounds.

Twenty teams are competed over three days (Thursday through Saturday) at the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course in the 34th edition of the event, which has attracted an increasingly strong field over the years. This year’s field featured nine teams nationally ranked in the Top 25, including six of the Top 10, all of whom reside ahead of the Jackets on the leaderboard.

Tech returns to action Feb. 17-19 at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla.