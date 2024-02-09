Jackets Tied for 7th at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Bartley Forrester fired his second consecutive 67 Friday, while Christo Lamprecht shot a matching 67 and Hiroshi Tai added a 68, leading No. 12 Georgia Tech to a 15-under-par team score of 273 to tie for seventh place after 36 holes of the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.

The Yellow Jackets, with a two-round total of 549 (-27), bettered their Thursday total by three strokes and gained one spot on the leaderboard, but find themselves 19 strokes behind No. 2 North Carolina (530, -46) as the Mauna Lani North Course continued to surrender low scores. Eighty-one of the 122 players in the field are under par through 36 holes, as are 17 of the 20 teams.

The tournament concludes Saturday with another shotgun start for round 3 at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time).

TECH LINEUP – Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., has bogeyed one hole out of 36 this weekend, adding six birdies in his Friday round to pace the Jackets. His 10-under-par 134 total is tied for 12th place with five others.

Lamprecht, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, went 3-under-par over his last six holes for his 67 Friday, and the senior from George, South Africa is tied for 23rd place at 8-under-par 136. Tai shot his second consecutive 68 Friday, stringing together four straight birdies at one point in his round, and the sophomore from Singapore also is tied for 23rd at 136.

Freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) added a 1-under-par 71 to the Jackets’ team total Friday, while fellow freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) carded a 74 and did not count.

Senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.), playing as an individual, was under par for the second straight day with a 71 and is tied for 59th place at 3-under-par 141.