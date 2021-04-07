ProJackets Golf Report - Masters Edition

THE FLATS – Four former Yellow Jackets are in the 88-player field for the Masters this week at Augusta National Golf Club. Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink, Larry Mize and amateur Tyler Strafaci are among the 88 competitors who begin competition Thursday. Kuchar and Cink, both in their 40s and with long histories at Augusta National, look to join Mize (1987) as a Masters champion, while Strafaci attempts to keep a Tech tradition of high-level amateur play in the tournament alive. Matt Kuchar entered Masters week with some newly found confidence after his strong showing at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event, in which he swept through group play and reached the semifinals in the match play bracket. The 42-year-old followed that with a tie for 12th last weekend at the Valero Texas Open. The nine-time winner on the PGA Tour is playing in his 15th Masters, having posted his high finish of a tie for third in 2012. Tech’s other PGA Tour veteran, Stewart Cink, earned his way back to the Masters for the first time since 2019 by winning the Safeway Open back in the fall of 2020. The 2009 Open Champion, 47, will play in his 19th Masters, with his son, Reagan, caddying for him. Cink achieved a tie for third in 2008 for his best finish, and has made 12 cuts in 18 previous appearances. Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters champion, is back for the 38th time, looking to make the cut for the first time since 2017, when he finished 52nd. In the fall of 2020, Mize opened with a 70, but was unable to stay for the weekend after shooting 77 in round 2. The 62-year-old Mize has made the cut 20 times in 37 previous appearances, and added 1 top-25 finishes. The major storyline for Georgia Tech this week is Tyler Strafaci, who won the U.S. Amateur Championship last August and looks to join Kuchar (1997 U.S. Amateur champion) and Andy Ogletree (2019 U.S. Amateur champion) in winning low amateur honors. Not only will Strafaci be trying to live up to that standard, but he will be the second Strafaci to play in the Masters, following his grandfather Frank, who played in 1938 and 1950. Strafaci, one of only three amateurs in the field this week, will remain an amateur through the Walker Cup matches in May. The stories of Kuchar, Strafaci and Ogletree continue a tradition of elite-level amateur golf at Georgia Tech, which began with the legendary Bobby Jones, who co-founded the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club. Bobby Jones’ Legacy at the Masters | Golf’s Renaissance Legend, Bobby Jones Top photo courtesy of Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tyler Strafaci and his grandfather Frank bridge more than 80 years of the Masters' commitment to amateur golf.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY TEE TIMES 8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m. – Stewart Cink with Ian Woosnam and Jim Herman

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m. – Tyler Strafaci with Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood

11:18 a.m./8;12 a.m. – Larry Mize with Jimmy Walker and Brian Gay

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m. – Matt Kuchar with Shane Lowry and Justin Rose See all pairings

Larry Mize reflects on one of the greatest golf shots in PGA history - one which helped him win the 1987 Masters over Greg Norman and Seve Ballesteros.

At the 2020 Safeway Open, Stewart Cink claimed his seventh victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-70-65-65 to finish at 21-under-par at the Silverado Resort and Spa North, earning his way into the 2021 Masters.

In his Round of 16 match in the 2021 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Matt Kuchar defeats Jordan Spieth 1-up.

The words Bobby Jones used to describe his first glimpses of the property, paired with images of what Augusta National looks like today.