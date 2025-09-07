Open search form
VIDEO: Victory #2 - Cinematic Recap

Runaway Dub: Inside the sights and sounds behind Georgia Tech's 59-12 rout over Gardner-Webb

Recap: Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12 TICKETS: Saturday vs. No. 12/11 Clemson Prorated Season Tickets (starting at just $175) Whiteout T-Shirts Whiteout Returns (Saturday vs. Clemson)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

