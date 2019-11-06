Ogletree Set to Compete in Spirit International

Official Spirit International site | Ogletree Georgia Tech bio

Trinity, Texas – Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.) is one of four of the country’s top collegiate golfers who are set to compete for Team USA for the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship, starting Thursday at Whispering Pines Golf Club.

The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is a premiere golf event featuring the world’s best men and women amateur golfers representing their respective countries in team and individual competitions. It is a biennial event which alternates with the World Amateur Team Championship. Joining Ogletree on Team USA is Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Emilia Migliaccio (Cary, N.C.), and Kaitlyn Papp (Austin, Texas).

The 2019 Spirit International features 80 competitors from 20 countries, representing six continents. The Spirit is a 54-hole four-ball stroke-play competition with three concurrent competition categories: international team, men’s team, women’s team. Gold, Silver and Bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top three golfers in each competition.

Ogletree’s selection for this event comes on the heels of his winning the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst, N.C., in August and helping the United States team defeat Great Britain and Ireland in the 2019 Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The Tech senior is currently No. 28 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, while Hammer is No. 3.

Ogletree was named to the 2019 Golf Coaches Association All-America second team and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, posting four top-10 finishes last spring and a runner-up performance at the ACC Championship. This fall, after missing the Carpet Capital Collegiate while competing in the Walker Cup, he has posted one top-10 finish in three events and a 72.17 stroke average.