Ogletree, Schniederjans Earn All-America Honors

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech golfers Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans were named to the Division I PING All-America team Thursday announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Ogletree was named to the GCAA second team, while Schniederjans was named to the third team.

The GCAA announced the second, third and honorable mention teams Thursday. The first team was announced immediately following the NCAA Championship at the end of May.

The rising Yellow Jacket seniors, who both made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team and the GCAA All-East Region team earlier this spring, earned All-America honors for the first time in their careers. Ogletree, from Little Rock, Miss., finished the year as Tech’s highest ranked player at No. 19 by Golfstat and No. 23 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. Schniederjans, from Powder Springs, Ga., finished No. 30 by Golfstat and No. 22 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index.

Schniederjans posted five top-10 finishes in 2018-19 and led the Yellow Jackets with a 70.27 stroke average, while Ogletree had four top-10 finishes and a 70.37 stroke average. They led Tech to six tournament victories, including the program’s 18th ACC Championship, and a berth in the NCAA Championship.