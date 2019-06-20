Ogletree, Schniederjans Earn All-America Honors

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech golfers Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans were named to the Division I PING All-America team Thursday announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Ogletree was named to the GCAA second team, while Schniederjans was named to the third team.
The GCAA announced the second, third and honorable mention teams Thursday. The first team was announced immediately following the NCAA Championship at the end of May.
The rising Yellow Jacket seniors, who both made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team and the GCAA All-East Region team earlier this spring, earned All-America honors for the first time in their careers. Ogletree, from Little Rock, Miss., finished the year as Tech’s highest ranked player at No. 19 by Golfstat and No. 23 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. Schniederjans, from Powder Springs, Ga., finished No. 30 by Golfstat and No. 22 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index.
Schniederjans posted five top-10 finishes in 2018-19 and led the Yellow Jackets with a 70.27 stroke average, while Ogletree had four top-10 finishes and a 70.37 stroke average. They led Tech to six tournament victories, including the program’s 18th ACC Championship, and a berth in the NCAA Championship.
Ogletree was the runner-up in the ACC Championship and tied for 12th at the NCAA Pullman Regional.
The first team PING All-America team included Fisk of Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon, Cole Hammer of Texas, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff of Oklahoma State, California’s Collin Morikawa, Bryson Nimmer of Clemson, Florida State’s John Pak, Justin Suh of Southern California, and Arizona State’s Chun An Yu were previously named to the PING All-America First Team following the NCAA Championship.
Ogletree is joined in the GCAA’s second team by BYU’s Peter Kuest, Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips, Trent Phillips of Georgia, Isaiah Salinda and Brandon Wu of Stanford, Louisville’s Matthias Schmid, Sand Scott of Texas Tech, Duke’s Alex Smalley, and Cameron Young of Wake Forest.
Third-team honorees also included John Augenstein and Patrick Martin of Vanderbilt, Duke’s Chandler Eaton, Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State, McNeese State’s Blake Elliott, Philip Knowles of North Florida, TCU’s Stefano Mazzoli, Mac Meissner of SMU, and Scott Stevens of South Carolina.
A total of 32 golfers were named honorable mention All-America.
Schniederjans led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average and top-10 finishes.
