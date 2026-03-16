No. 3 GT Travels to No. 4 Auburn for a Midweek Showdown

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 4/5 AUBURN
MARCH 17, 2026 • 5 PM ET
Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park)
Probable Starting Pitchers
GT – RHP Dimitri Angelakos (1-0) vs. AU – RHP Andreas Alvarez (2-1)
Tuesday – 5 PM
TV: SEC Network+ | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Brit Bowen
Analyst: Gregg Olson
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT at AUBURN
Overall: AU leads: 130-113-5
at Auburn: 68-44-2
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORLINES
- No. 3 Georgia Tech takes on No. 4/5 Auburn in the Yellow Jackets’ fourth-straight Top 10 contest of the season.
- The Jackets are in the middle of a three-city, seven-game road trip that began with a series win at No. 8 Clemson and continues at No. 4/5 Auburn before wrapping up this weekend at Pittsburgh.
- The Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls, coming in at No. 3 across all five major polls (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll).
- This is the first week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 3 of all the major college baseball polls since 2010.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.393) ever recorded through the first five weeks of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (280), on-base percentage (.511) and runs scored (254) of any Power 4 team after five weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in six standard statistical categories: batting average (.393), OPS (1.194), on-base percentage (.511), hits (280), runs (254) and walks (148). The Jackets lead the ACC and are top 5 in the nation in doubles (2nd – 58), slugging (2nd – .683) and home runs (3rd – 46).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (.439), WOBA (.527) WRC (245) WRAA (103) and WRC+ (173)
- Georgia Tech has scored 254 runs through its first 20 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).
- Tech has outscored its opponents 254-83. That +171 margin is the highest through 20 games in program history and the 8.5 average margin of victory is the highest in Division I.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech stands at 17-3, best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2010.
- James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.
- On the mound, the Jackets enter Tuesday with a 3.84 team ERA, the lowest team ERA through 20 games in a decade (since 2016).
- GT is 2nd in the ACC and 24th in the nation in FIP (fielding independent pitching – 4.56).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 13 doubles this season. Will Baker is right behind with 12. GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players delivering more than 10 doubles this year.
- Last Tuesday, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle and leads the team in batting average (.479), OBP (.602), slugging percentage (.972), OPS (1.574), RBI (31), hits (31), home runs (9), walks (20) and stolen bases (7-for-7).
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 49 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now three home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and eight homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with 4 different players batting over .420, no other program has more than two: Vahn Lackey (.479), Alex Hernandez (.449), Will Baker (.424) & Carson Kerce (.424).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with four players ranked I the national Top 50 for on-base percentage: Lackey (6th – .602), Hernandez (22nd – .558), Baker (31st – .549) and Kerce (46th – .537). Kent Schmidt also carries a .544 OBP entering this week (which would rank 35th) but doesn’t qualify for national stats due to missing eight games.
- The Jackets lead the nation with six different players with 28 or more hits: Lackey (34), Hernandez (31), Jarren Advincula (30), Zuckerman (29), Baker (28) & Kerce (28).
- GT leads the ACC & is tied for the NCAA lead with five different players slugging .690+: Lackey (.972), Ryan Zuckerman (.813), Caleb Daniel (.729), Baker (.697) & Kerce (.697).
- An NCAA best six different Yellow Jackets have scored at least 24 runs this season, no other program has more than four: Hernandez (29), Lackey (28), Baker (26), Advincula (25), Zuckerman (25) & Drew Burress (24).
- The Jackets will renew their rivalry with Auburn for the 249th time, tied for the second most common opponent in program history. Auburn leads the all-time series 130-113-5 and have won the last four meetings dating back to 2023.
- This is the first time the two teams have met as Top 5 ranked programs in the series’ 249 game history.