No. 3 GT Takes on No. 5 UGA at Truist Park

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs No. 5 GEORGIA BULLDOGS
APRIL 21, 2026 • 7 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Truist Park)
All proceeds from the event benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Georgia Tech will be using the 3rd Base Dugout
Probable Starters
GT – TBA vs. UGA – TBA
Tuesday – 7 PM
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs UGA
Overall: UGA leads: 220-168-2
Neutral Site: UGA leads: 26-18-1
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets enter the week as the No. 1 team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, taking on the No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the Southeastern Conference.
- This will be the first Top 5 matchup in recorded history between Georgia Tech and Georgia.
- The Jackets are 32-7 overall, the best start to a season since 2010.
- Tech has won 32 of its first 39 games for only the 6th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2003 2002, 1997, 1993 and now 2026.
- Head coach James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 39 games (32-7).
- The Jackets have won 10 straight games in the state of Georgia, dating back to March 10.
- The Jackets are 17-1 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
- Tech is now 10-3 against Top 15 teams, marking the first time in program history the Jacket’s have won 10 games in a single regular season against Top 15 teams.
- The Jackets have won four games against Top 5 teams (4-2 overall).
- The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.470) and the most runs (417) of any Power Conference team after 10 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in four standard statistical categories: batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.470), OPS (1.090) and runs (417) and are Top 5 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 478), slugging pct. (2nd – .620) walks (2nd – 259), doubles (4th – 98) and home runs (5th – 80).
- Tech has scored 417 runs through their first 39 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 39 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 39 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 417-177, that +240 margin is the highest through 39 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 22 of its 39 games this season.
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 51 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now one home run away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and six homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Last weekend, Burress became the first Yellow Jacket in the BBCOR era to record 200 career runs scored. He currently has 201 runs to his name, tied for the 11th most in program history.
- Jarren Advincula has become one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He leads the ACC and is 2nd in the nation with 68 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- Carson Kerce leads Power 4 with 21 doubles this season. He is averaging 0.54 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 29 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- GT is the only program to have six players with an OBP of at least .470 this season, no other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey (.486), Alex Hernandez (.486), Jarren Advincula (.484), Will Baker (.481), Carson Kerce (.472) and Kent Schmidt (.471).
- The Yellow Jackets are the only Power 4 team with four different players batting over .360: Jarren Advincula (.415), Carson Kerce (.380), Alex Hernandez (.364) and Vahn Lackey (.361)
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with six players with at least 40 runs scored. No other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey (52), Drew Burress (51), Jarren Advincula (43), Ryan Zuckerman (42), Will Baker (41) and Alex Hernandez (40).
- This will be the 391st all-time meeting between GT and UGA, the most of any opponent in program history. It is the first time the two teams will meet as Top 5 teams in recorded history.