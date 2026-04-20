No. 3 GT Takes on No. 5 UGA at Truist Park

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs No. 5 GEORGIA BULLDOGS

APRIL 21, 2026 • 7 PM

Atlanta, Ga. (Truist Park)

Ticket Information | Parking

All proceeds from the event benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Georgia Tech will be using the 3rd Base Dugout

Probable Starters

GT – TBA vs. UGA – TBA

Tuesday – 7 PM

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs UGA



Overall: UGA leads: 220-168-2

Neutral Site: UGA leads: 26-18-1

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters