No. 3 GT Begins May with Weekend Series vs. Xavier

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. XAVIER MUSKETEERS

MAY 1-3, 2026 • 7 PM • 3 PM • 1 PM

Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Presented by Southeast Mortgage

Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions

Probable Starters

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. XU – LHP Garrett Helsel (3-2)

Saturday – GT – TBA vs. XU – RHP TBA

Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. XU – LHP Evan Vasiliou (1-1)

Friday – 7 PM

First Responders Night – $3 hot dogs, popcorn & beers!

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Analyst: Bobby Moranda

Sideline Analyst: Sofie Davis

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 3 PM

Bark in the Park! – Fill out Waiver HERE

First 100 dogs get a free dog toy

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Danny Hall

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 1 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Analyst: Bobby Moranda

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs Xavier



Overall: GT leads: 7-1

at Home: GT leads: 7-1

First meeting since 2010

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters