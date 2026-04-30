No. 3 GT Begins May with Weekend Series vs. Xavier

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. XAVIER MUSKETEERS
MAY 1-3, 2026 • 7 PM • 3 PM • 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by Southeast Mortgage
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. XU – LHP Garrett Helsel (3-2)
Saturday – GT – TBA vs. XU – RHP TBA
Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. XU – LHP Evan Vasiliou (1-1)
Friday – 7 PM
First Responders Night – $3 hot dogs, popcorn & beers!
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Sideline Analyst: Sofie Davis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 3 PM
Bark in the Park! – Fill out Waiver HERE
First 100 dogs get a free dog toy
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Danny Hall
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Xavier
Overall: GT leads: 7-1
at Home: GT leads: 7-1
First meeting since 2010
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets begin a seven game homestand, the final homestand of the regular season, this weekend when they host Xavier for a three-game series.
- GT is in the midst of the greatest regular season in the program’s storied history, owning the best 44-game record (37-7) and the best ACC record (19-5) at this point in the season in 131 years of Tech Baseball
- Tech has won six games in a row and 19 of their last 21 games dating back to March 22, with nine of those wins coming against teams ranked in the Top 15.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and lead the nation with 13 Quad 1 wins (13-5 vs. Quad 1).
- James Ramsey is the only coach in Georgia Tech’s 131-year history to own a 37-7 record.
- The Jackets have won six games in a row and 15 straight games in the state of Georgia, dating back to March 10.
- Tech is 20-1 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
- The team heads into this weekend after delivering its third-straight ACC series sweep at home, the first time any Tech team has done so since 1997.
- GT is 25-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season, the best 27-game home record since 2002. That record includes a streak of 13 straight wins at home, the second longest active home winning streak in the nation, behind only Air Force (15). With Air Force playing on the road this week, Tech has an opportunity to hold the longest active home winning streak in the nation should the GT sweep this weekend.
- The Jackets have swept seven series this season, the most since 2010. A sweep this weekend would mark a new program record for series sweeps in a single season.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.468) and the most runs (457) of any Power Conference team after 11 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.356 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.469 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.618 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.356), on-base percentage (.469), slugging pct. (.618), OPS (1.087) and runs (467) and are Top 10 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 543), walks (2nd – 287), doubles (4th – 114) and home runs (8th – 88).
- Tech has scored 467 runs through their first 44 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 44 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 44 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- The Jackets scoring average now stands at 10.6 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.
- GT’s 467 runs are already the 4th highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011). With 10 games left in the regular season, the Jackets are on pace to break the single season scoring record for the BBCOR era by the end of the regular season (564 set in 2022 over 60 games).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 467-209, that +258 margin is the highest through 44 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 25 of its 44 games this season (56.8% of games). The Jackets are two 10+ run games away from securing 10+ in half of all regular season games this year.
- The Jackets made history on Saturday, April 25, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 14-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century as the Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 14-1 from the bottom of the second inning on, fueled by a 5-for-5, 6 RBI day from Jarren Advincula and 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood.
- The Jackets secured their 7th overall series sweep of the season, the most since 2010. Should the Jackets sweep any of their remaining three series this year, they would set a program record for the most sweeps in a single season for series of at least three games.
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 53 home runs over his GT career, the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and four homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94). He has hit home runs in each of his last two games and is one away from becoming the first Yellow Jacket to secure three-straight 10+ HR seasons since Kel Johnson from 2015-17
- Burress leads the ACC and is 5thnationally with 61 runs scored this season. He has scored 211 runs over his career, the first Yellow Jacket in the BBCOR era to record 200 runs, and the 10th most in program history, two away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for ninth.
- He is the reigning ACC Player of the Week and has been on a tear in the last month (since March 28), leading the team in batting average (.481), runs (32), hits (39), doubles (7 – tied with Kerce), triples (2 – tied with Advincula), extra-base hits (13), slugging (.765) and on-base percentage (.553) over the last 19 games. Even more impressive is the fact that 10 of the 19 games in that stretch have come against teams ranked in the Top 15.
- Jarren Advincula has become the best hitter in college baseball this season. He leads the nation with 79 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- He has delivered multiple hits in 27 games this season (61.4 % of his games) while recording a strikeout in only 13 games.
- Advincula is one of the toughest to strike out in the ACC, striking out only once for every 12.3 at bats in 2026, 2ndbehind only NC State’s Rett Johnson (13.2 at bats).
- He is the reigning Perfect Game National Player of the Week, Tech’s second national player of the week this season.
- Carson Kerce leads Power 4 with 23 doubles this season, the second most in the NCAA and tied for the Georgia Tech BBCOR era record for doubles in a single season (tied with Jacob Esch (2011) and Drew Burress (2025)).
- He is averaging 0.52 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 28 by the end of the regular season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- Will Baker has hit 18 doubles this season, the 3rd most in Power 4 and 13th most in the nation. He would be leading the ACC were it not for Kerce.
- The Jackets have five players batting at least .360, one of only two programs in the nation with more than three: Jarren Advincula (.427), Carson Kerce (.375), Will Baker (.369), Drew Burress (.365) and Vahn Lackey (.360).
- GT is the only program to have seven players ranked in the national Top 150 for OBP, no other program has more than four: Jarren Advincula (.500), Will Baker (.495), Vahn Lackey (.488), Drew Burress (.484), Kent Schmidt (.469), Alex Hernandez (.468) and Carson Kerce (.468).
- The Jackets are the only program to have three players with more than 50 RBI: Jarren Advincula (56), Ryan Zuckerman (53) and Vahn Lackey (51).
- This will be the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Xavier since 2010, when the Yellow Jackets took two out of three games against the Musketeers. GT leads the all-time series, 7-1, with all eight games taking place in Atlanta.