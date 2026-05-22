GT’s ACC Baseball Semifinal Game Moved to 11 am

CHARLOTTE – With inclement weather in the forecast for Charlotte, the Atlantic Coast Conference has decided to shift the tournament schedule and have top-seeded Georgia Tech play 5-seeded Miami in the ACC Semifinals at 11 am on Saturday, May 23 from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Georgia Tech will be in the 3rd base dugout for all of its games. Should Tech win its semifinal game, it would play in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday, May 24 at noon.

For more information on the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and updated schedule, click HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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