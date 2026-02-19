No. 2/5 Jackets Prepare for Series vs. Stony Brook

TOP STORYLINES

Georgia Tech baseball enters 2026 with its highest expectations in decades. A preseason consensus Top-5 team for the first time since 2003, the reigning 2025 ACC Regular Season Champion Yellow Jackets are out for more hardware in 2026.

Georgia Tech was named 2026 ACC preseason favorites by the league’s 16 head coaches for the first time since 2004.

The Yellow Jackets were the highest ranked team in the conference across four different national preseason top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (USA Today Coaches Poll) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). They maintained all of those rankings going into the second weekend.

The Jackets boast three preseason 1st Team All-Americans, the most from any GT team since the turn of the century, CF Drew Burress, C Vahn Lackey and RHP Mason Patel. GT is tied for the most preseason All-Americans in the nation (five), also 2B Jarren Advincula and UTL Alex Hernandez.

The Jackets own one of the best offenses in the nation, leading Division I in average (.478), OPS (1.295), OBP (.593), hits (77), runs (75) & doubles (19) while being Top 10 in slugging (.702 – 3rd), walks (36 – 8th) and HBPs (15 – 9th).

On opening weekend, the offense lived up to the billing going off for 50 runs over a three game sweep of Bowling Green – the most over an opening weekend three-game series in program history.

They maintained their blistering pace on Tuesday, overpowering Georgia Southern, 25-1 – Tech’s largest margin of victory in the BBCOR era and largest overall since 2005.

The 75 runs lead the nation and are the 2nd most runs Tech has every scored through its first four games of a regular season and most since scoring 88 runs in 1975, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory.

75 runs through four games ties a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era, set by Tennessee (75 runs) last season. The only other programs to reach 75 through four were New Mexico State (98) in 2019 and James Madison (91) in 2011.

The Jackets have scored 10+ runs in each of their first four games for the 3rd time in program history & first time since 1989.

Tech has scored 25+ runs in two of its first four games for the first time in the program’s 131 year history.

Tech scored 27 runs in the second game of the season, tied for the most runs scored by GT in a single game since 1994 – Danny Hall’s first year with Georgia Tech, and the year the Yellow Jackets finished runners-up at the College World Series.

On the pitching side, Tech has only allowed 12 runs this year, tied for the fewest allowed through four games since 2016.

Tech tied a program record on Tuesday, recording 19 strikeouts in the 25-1 victory at Georgia Southern, tying a record set in 1975 against Earlham and matched in 1989 against Augusta.

GT pitching has recorded 56 strikeouts – the most through four games in the BBCOR era.

Tech leads the ACC and is 5th in the nation with 14.8 K/9 and boast 16 different pitchers with at least one strikeout.