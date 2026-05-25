Georgia Tech Earns No. 2 National Seed

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (48-9, 25-5 ACC) has been named the No. 2 national seed in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 2 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed The Citadel and No. 4 seed UIC in the Atlanta Regional beginning on Friday, May 29th and going as late as Monday, June 1 from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The No. 2 national seed is tied for the highest in program history (tied with 2005)

All session passes for the Atlanta Regional sold out in just 30 seconds after being made available to the public. Pending any visiting team ticket returns, single game standing room only tickets will be on Thursday, May 28.

The Jackets will begin the Regional on Friday, May 29th, at 12 p.m. ET against UIC. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

This will be the 37th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the sixth in the last seven years and have been awarded a regional site for the 13th time in program history, and first since 2019 The Jackets are 80-73 (.523) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 26-15 (.634 in regional action at home.

The Yellow Jackets own the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Jackets produced the best average (.358), on-base percentage (.469), slugging percentage (.636), hits (713) and the most runs (616) of any Power Conference team leading into the NCAA Tournament.

Tech is the first ACC program to win both the regular season and tournament titles in 13 years (North Carolina in 2013) after securing the ACC Tournament championship with a 13-6 victory over North Carolina on Sunday. Tech tied an ACC record with 25 conference wins in the regular season enroute to back-to-back ACC regular season championships, the first back-to-back regular season champion in the ACC since 2010/11.

ATLANTA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY MAY 29

Game 1: #1 Georgia Tech (48-9) vs. #4 UIC (27-27-1) – 12 p.m. – ACC Network

Game 2: #2 Oklahoma (32-21) vs. #3 The Citadel (35-24) – 5 p.m. – ESPN+

SATURDAY MAY 30

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 6 p.m.

SUNDAY MAY 31

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6 p.m.

MONDAY JUNE 1

Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary) – TBD

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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