No. 1 Seed GT Prepares for ACC Tournament

2026 ACC Baseball Championships
MAY 21-24, 2026
Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.)
Quarterfinals: (1) GT vs (8) Virginia – Thursday, May 21 – 11 am – ACC Network
Semifinals: Saturday, May 23 – 1 pm – ACC Network
Championship: Sunday, May 24 – Noon – ESPN 2
Thursday – 11 AM
ACC Quarterfinals
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Mike Ferrin
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 1 PM
ACC Semifinals
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez
Sideline Analyst: Taylor McGregor
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 12 PM
ACC Championship
TV: ESPN 2 | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez
Sideline Analyst: Taylor McGregor
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
ACC Tournament History
Overall Record: 84-71
at Truist Field: 2-5
ACC Tournament Titles: 9 (last: 2014).
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The top-seeded Yellow Jackets enter the ACC tournament after a record-breaking season with more than one chance to rewrite the history books again this weekend.
- GT owns a 45-9 record, the greatest win percentage since 1920 (16-2) and a 25-5 mark in the ACC, tied with 2015 Louisville for the most ACC wins in a 30-game conference season.
- Georgia Tech outscored their ACC opponents 289-136, the largest run differential in ACC history (+153) and more than double the differential put up by Louisville in 2015 (+74).
- Georgia Tech has won back-to-back ACC regular season titles for the 2nd time in program history and the first time since 2004/2005
- Georgia Tech is the first back-to-back ACC Regular Season Champion since UVA in 2010/2011 (15 years)
- This is GT’s 11th Regular Season ACC Championship and 8th outright season title.
- Tech has won nine ACC Regular Season/Division titles this century, the 2nd most in the conference behind only Florida State (11)
- James Ramsey becomes the first ACC Coach to win a Regular Season Title in his first season since 1994 (Jack Leggett at Clemson) and the first coach to win the ACC regular season in his first season as a head coach since 1958 (Bill Wilhelm at Clemson).
- GT is the first program in ACC history to win back-to-back ACC championships with two different coaches, securing the conference title with Danny Hall in 2025 and James Ramsey in 2026.
- Tech is looking to become the first team to win both the ACC regular season and the Tournament title in the same season since North Carolina in 2013.
- The feat has only been accomplished 13 times in 52 seasons, with Georgia Tech doing so three times (2005, 2000 & 1987).
- The Yellow Jackets were awarded six all-conference players including a program record five first-team members: Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce and Ryan Zuckerman. Tate McKee was named 2nd team, Tech’s first starting pitcher to be named to one of the first two all-conference teams since Brant Hurter in 2021.
- James Ramsey was named ACC Coach of the Year, becoming the first coach to ever win the award in his first season as a HC.
- Lackey was named Defensive Player of the Year, joining Joey Bart (2018) as the only Jackets to win the award.
- Tech has won a program-record 13 series this season, winning 13 of 14 weekend series over the course of the season.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and set a program record with a 14-3 record against Top 25 teams.
- GT leads the nation with 19 Quad 1 wins. Tech’s 19-5 record against Quad 1 teams is the highest win percentage in the nation among teams with more than 10 games played against Quad 1 opponents.
- The Jackets swept four straight ACC Home series for the first time in program history, tying 2005 for the best home conference record ever recorded at GT: 14-1.
- The Jackets have swept 9 series this season, including each of their last three ACC series (vs. Wake Forest, vs. Duke and at No. 23 Boston College), also the most in school history.
- The Yellow Jackets own the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Jackets produced the best average (.358), on-base percentage (.469), slugging percentage (.630), hits (674) and the most runs (578) of any Power Conference team over a regular season.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.358 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.469 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.630 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.7 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in six standard statistical categories: batting average (.358), on-base percentage (.469), slugging (.630), OPS (1.099), hits (674) and runs (578) and are Top 5 in multiple others: doubles (3rd – 141), walks (3rd – 351) and home runs (4th – 114).
- The Jackets are the only team in the nation to be averaging double-digit runs per game this season (10.7), nearly a full run-per-game more than 2nd place (Miami (OH) & FDU – 9.8). A power conference team has not averaged double-digit runs per game over a full season since Arizona State in 2003 – 23 years ago.
- GT is winning games at a 6.0 average margin, 1.5 runs more than the next closest team (UCLA – 4.5). The same margin as the gap from No. 2 to No. 15.
- GT’s 578 runs are the highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011) and tied for the 6th-most ever recorded in a single season at GT – most since 2006.
- GT is outscoring its opponents 578-255, that +323 margin is the highest in program history.
- The Jackets struck out 43 during their series vs. Xavier, the most combined strikeouts over a three-game series since at least the turn of the century. Tech has struck out 10.40 batters per nine innings this season, the program record for K/9 is 10.00 from back in 1998.
- Tech pitching led the ACC in both ERA (4.36) and fewest runs allowed (136) in conference play this season.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 31 of its 54 games this season (57.4% of games).
- The Jackets made history on Saturday, April 25, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 14-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century as the Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 14-1 from the bottom of the second inning on, fueled by a 5-for-5, 6 RBI day from Jarren Advinculaand 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood.
- Drew Burress has hit home runs in six of his last 12 games. Earlier this month, he tied the Georgia Tech program record with his 57th career home run, tying the record set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- He became the first Yellow Jacket in program history to record three-consecutive 70 run seasons.
- He is a staple on nearly all of the active career leaderboards for offense in Division I, coming into the postseason with the most runs scored of any active Division I player (225), the 4th highest slugging percentage (.720), the 3rd most home runs (57), and the 5th highest on-base percentage (.488). His HR total is the most among non-seniors in DI and his OBP is the highest among active Power 4 players.
- Burress leads the ACC with 75 runs scored, bringing his career total to 225, the fifth most in program history and seven away from tying Darren Bragg (1988-91) for fourth.
- Burress has landed himself on the program leaderboard in HRs (T-1st – 57), slugging % (2nd – .720), doubles (7th – 58), runs (5th – 225), total bases (5th – 484), batting average (17th – .359) and RBI (14th – 183).
- Carson Kerce set the new program record for doubles in a single season, collecting double No. 28 in the 53rd game of the season. He passes the previous record, held by Jay Payton since 1994.
- Kerce has hit 53 doubles over his GT career, tied for the 15th most in school history & one shy of the Top 10.
- Jarren Advincula leads the nation with 100 hits this season, becoming the 14th Yellow Jacket in program history to record 100 hits in a single season and the first since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- He is batting .441 for the season, the highest in Power 4, No. 2 in the nation and the 4th highest in program history. He has the highest batting average of any Tech player since with more than 200 ABs in a season and the most since 1979, when Doug Ibele went 52-for-112 (.464).
- Ryan Zuckerman has hit 20 home runs this season, the second most in the ACC. He becomes the 16thYellow Jacket in program history to record a 20-homer season, in a seven-way tie for 11th on the single season list. He is now six home runs shy of the program record (26), set by Kevin Parada in 2022.
- The Jackets lead the nation with four players batting over .360, no other program has more than three: Advincula (.441 – 2nd in the nation), Lackey (.402 – 8th in the nation), Kerce (.380) and Burress (.363).
- Tech’s .359 team batting average in higher than the individual team leader of over two-thirds of Division I teams (210 teams – 69.3% of DI).
- GT is the only program in the nation with four players with over 75 hits this season: Advincula (100- leads the nation), Burress (82), Kerce (79) and Lackey (78).
- Tech is tied for the nation’s lead with three players at 19+ doubles: Kerce(28 – the most in the Power 4), Burress (20) and Baker (19) – tied with Texas Tech.
- GT is the only program to have five players with an OBP over .460, no other program has more than three: Lackey(.518), Advincula (.515), Schmidt (.488), Burress (.473), and Baker (.471).
- The Jackets have five players with at least 60 runs scored, no other program has more than three: Burress(75 – the most in the ACC), Lackey (72), Advincula (65), Kerce (60) and Zuckerman (60).
- GT has four of the Top 20 players in the nation in WAR, no other program has more than two with UGA being the only other program with multiple: Lackey(4.88 – the best in the ACC), Advincula (4.55 – the best among 2B), Zuckerman (4.30 – the best among 3B) and Burress (4.01 – the best among CF).