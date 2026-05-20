No. 1 Seed GT Prepares for ACC Tournament

2026 ACC Baseball Championships

MAY 21-24, 2026

Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.)

Quarterfinals: (1) GT vs (8) Virginia – Thursday, May 21 – 11 am – ACC Network

Semifinals: Saturday, May 23 – 1 pm – ACC Network

Championship: Sunday, May 24 – Noon – ESPN 2

Thursday – 11 AM

ACC Quarterfinals

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Mike Ferrin

Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 1 PM

ACC Semifinals

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Sideline Analyst: Taylor McGregor

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 12 PM

ACC Championship

TV: ESPN 2 | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Sideline Analyst: Taylor McGregor

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

ACC Tournament History



Overall Record: 84-71

at Truist Field: 2-5

ACC Tournament Titles: 9 (last: 2014).

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters