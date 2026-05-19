McKee Named National Pitcher of the Week

McKee delivered one of the best pitching performances in program history on Thursday night. After enduring a two-hour weather delay that saw the game begin at 8:03 pm, McKee took the mound and produced 7.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and a career high 14 strikeouts. He only allowed three baserunners all evening, striking out the side in the 1st, 3rd and 6th innings. His 14 strikeouts were the most in an ACC game by a GT pitcher since 2018 (Connor Thomas – 17) as he helped Tech to the first one-hit shutout over nine innings since at least the turn of the century and ACC win No. 23.

THE FLATS – Junior RHP Tate McKee (Kennesaw, Ga.) has been named the National Pitcher of the Week, the College Baseball Foundation announced today. McKee produced the best outing of his career last Thursday in a 9-0 victory at No. 23 Boston College to help Georgia Tech secure back-to-back ACC Regular Season Championships and the most lopsided sweep over a Top 25 opponent in program history (39-3 at No. 23 Boston College).

McKee becomes the first GT pitcher to deliver back-to-back eight-win seasons since Buck Farmer in 2012 & ’13. He finishes his third regular season on The Flats with an 8-1 record in 14 starts with a career-best 4.10 ERA and a career-best 84 strikeouts. He is 16 strikeouts shy of becoming Tech’s first pitcher with 100 Ks in a single season since Connor Thomas in 2019. Earlier this week, he was named 2nd Team All-ACC, his first career all-conference honor.

This is his first national pitcher of the week award and the first by a GT pitcher since Connor Thomas earned the honor for his 17-strikeout game back in 2018.

McKee and the Top-seeded Yellow Jackets have a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament and open postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Virginia, No. 9-seeded NC State or No. 16-seeded Duke. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. For more information on the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.