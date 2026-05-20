Georgia Tech Baseball Experiences Record Breaking Season

THE FLATS – 2026 will go down as the greatest regular season in Georgia Tech baseball’s storied history, earning its second consecutive regular season ACC Champions and setting records in offensive output, victories, attendance and revenue generated with a chance to add on even more accolades in the postseason.

“Thank you, Georgia Tech baseball fans, for your unprecedented support throughout this season,” vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “First and foremost, your energy helped lift our team to an incredible 30-4 home record during the regular season. But just as importantly, your record attendance — including nine sellouts — helped lift revenue that is critical in our pursuit to sustain success on a national scale for years to come. Place your deposit for 2027 season tickets now to ensure a seat for all the exciting action of Tech baseball next spring, as well as for the chance to see the Jackets in NCAA regional and super regional action at Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium in the coming weeks!”

Georgia Tech Athletics set a goal to create more seats and a better gameday experience for fans at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler stadium this season and Tech fans responded, setting a program record with a total attendance of 98,297 over 34 games. A 90% increase in ticket sales from the 2025 season and a 105% increase from 2025 in revenue from home games.

“The fan support has been incredible this year,” ACC Coach of the Year James Ramsey said. “We’ve traveled all over the country, and everywhere we go there has been Georgia Tech support. They’ve made road environments feel like home and that’s been incredible to see. At home, the support has been second to none. From the nine sellouts to setting the attendance record – Championships are won because of the type of support that we’ve received. Everybody did their part and everybody deserves the credit for the accomplishments this team has been able to enjoy. We put out a challenge to our fan base to make Mac Nease Baseball Park a place that people would be scared to play in and they answered the bell time and time again. We’re thrilled to have taken the first step in our championship aspirations for this season and we can’t wait to bring postseason baseball back to The Flats and see the response from the crowd in White & Gold.”

That 98,297 total included crowds of over 2,000 for all 34 home games for the first time in program history and 15 crowds of at least 3,000 fans, also a program record. Tech fans have averaged a sell-out crowd over the final 16 games of the regular season (since March 31) averaging 3,354 fans per game with a capacity of 3,194. That ground swell led to an average home attendance of 2,891 – the largest in the state of Georgia, with an average 90.5% capacity crowd, the best in the ACC, 11th best in the nation and 5th best in Power 4.

Added Strike Zone seating and first base row, along with an expanded concourse and more concessions options have played a significant part in improving the game day experience at Mac Nease Baseball Park, as alumni, students and baseball fans in Atlanta have flocked to witness the greatest offense in the BBCOR era deliver time and time again. Tech fans sold out Mac Nease Baseball park nine times over the course of the season, with GT winning all nine games by a combined score of 100-34.

On the field, the Yellow Jackets have produced the best regular season record in 106 years, going 45-9 while tying the ACC record with 25 conference wins. Tech went 14-3 against Top 25 opponents, the best winning percentage (.824) against ranked opponents in school history with seven of those 14 wins coming by at least 10 runs. As a result of this success, the Jackets were ranked as a consensus Top 5 team across all major polls for every week of the season for the first time as a program.

Georgia Tech’s offense is the most prolific in the modern era, scoring 578 runs, the most the most in school history through 54 games and the most by any Power 4 team through 54 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011) while holding teams to just 255 runs. That plus-323 runs scoring margin is the highest in school history. Georgia Tech’s team batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.626) and runs per game (10.6) are all on pace to shatter the current school records while the pitching staff led the ACC in ERA in conference games this season (4.36).

The Yellow Jackets tied a 26-year old school record with five first team all-conference selections while head coach James Ramsey was named ACC Coach of the Year, marking the first time in conference history that a coach was named Coach of the Year in his first season as a coach.

The Top-seeded Yellow Jackets have a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament and open postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against the winner of No. 8-seeded Virginia vs. No. 16-seeded Duke. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. For more information on the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.