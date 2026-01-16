Men’s Basketball Visits NC State for Saturday Matinee

GEORGIA TECH (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at NC STATE (12-5, 3-1 ACC)
- Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Raleigh, N.C. | Lenovo Center
- Television: The CW (Peachtree TV – Ch. 17 in Atlanta) | (Announcers: Tom Werme, Seth Davis)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball heads back on the road for its second-straight Saturday matinee, this time visiting NC State. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid and return to winning ways after a loss to Pittsburgh this week. Kam Craft led Georgia Tech off the bench on Wednesday, chipping in 14 points against Pittsburgh, and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.
NC State comes into the contest having won two straight and five of the last six. The Wolfpack is one of seven teams in the ACC to own at least three league wins early in the conference season. Darrion Williams is leading NC State, averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game against league opponents. He is one of five players averaging double-figure scoring numbers in ACC play for the Wolfpack.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on The CW and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and NC State are meeting for the 107th time in program history on Saturday after the Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion. Tech is 1-1 when facing NC State under head coach Damon Stoudamire – in his first season, the Wolfpack squeaked out a narrow 82-76 decision in Raleigh. Last year, the Jackets captured an 87-62 decision, snapping a four-game skid against the Wolfpack, behind Baye Ndongo’s career night with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Jaeden Mustaf joined Ndongo in double-figures last season with 13 points.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
