Men’s Basketball Visits NC State for Saturday Matinee

Georgia Tech men’s basketball heads back on the road for its second-straight Saturday matinee, this time visiting NC State. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid and return to winning ways after a loss to Pittsburgh this week. Kam Craft led Georgia Tech off the bench on Wednesday, chipping in 14 points against Pittsburgh, and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.

NC State comes into the contest having won two straight and five of the last six. The Wolfpack is one of seven teams in the ACC to own at least three league wins early in the conference season. Darrion Williams is leading NC State, averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game against league opponents. He is one of five players averaging double-figure scoring numbers in ACC play for the Wolfpack.